Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

Traders react after fluctuations in stock market, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Sunday afternoon trade after the Budget proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent. Photo: PTI

