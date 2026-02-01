Budget 2026: Centre’s Bias Continues, Claims Jharkhand Finance Minister  Radhakrishna Kishore

Expressing his displeasure, Kishore told Outlook, “This budget shows that the central government is continuing its step-motherly attitude towards Jharkhand. States where the BJP or BJP-led alliances are in power are being supported, while states where the BJP is not in power are being denied grants based on need, and even the state’s rightful share in central taxes is not being released. Since Independence, the Centre and the states have worked together, but the BJP government is destroying that political essence.”