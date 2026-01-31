Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

Former Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon believes otherwise. He said, “When I was Finance Minister, I never made special demands for Jharkhand. Our sole demand was the clearance of around Rs 1.32 lakh crore in pending dues. This is a genuine demand, largely related to land compensation. The Central Government acquired land in Jharkhand for mining, whether private or government land. Compensation was paid to private landowners, but not to the state government for its land. If the Centre clears these dues, Jharkhand would not need any special package.”