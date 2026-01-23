Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

The final deadline for conducting municipal elections in Jharkhand to qualify for funds is March 2026. If elections are not held by then, the state will not receive funds for the last three financial years from the Centre under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. This was stated by the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, during his visit to Ranchi on May 30, 2025. He said that if elections are conducted before March 2026, the previously withheld grants would be released. These grants relate to the financial years 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26.