Budget 2026: Sports Ministry Allocation Rises By Over ₹1000 Cr; Goods Sector, Khelo India Big Winners – See Full Figures

India Sports Budget: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports sees a ₹1,133 crore hike in budget allocation, alongside increased funding for SAI, Khelo India, and the sports goods manufacturing sector

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Union Sports Budget 2026 total allocation goods manufacturing khelo india
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, third left, with her team waves to media as she departs her office to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, ahead of tabling the Union Budget 2026-27 at Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ overall budget rose to ₹4,479.88 crore

  • Khelo India received ₹924.35 crore and a new long-term Khelo India Mission was announced

  • Sports goods manufacturing was allocated ₹500 crore for the first time

The sports goods manufacturing sector emerged as a major beneficiary with a first-time allocation of Rs 500 crore as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' allocation was hiked by over Rs 1000 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Sunday.

The overall budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 4479.88 crore, an increase of Rs 1133.34 crore from the 2025-26 revised allocation of Rs 3346.54 crore.

The allocation for Sports Authority of India (SAI), the nodal body for the conduct of national camps and logistical arrangements for athletes' training, was enhanced from Rs 880 crore to Rs 917.38 crore.

SAI is also responsible for maintaining and utilising stadia across the country.

The National Dope Testing Laboratory and National Anti-Doping Agency's budget, however, got reduced from Rs 28.55 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 23 crore and from Rs 24.30 crore to Rs 20.30 crore respectively.

Sitharaman emphasised on India's potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality and affordable sports goods in her speech, endorsing the view held by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya since taking charge.

"I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," she said during her budget speech.

The previous budgets did not have any provision relating to sports goods sector. The Sports Ministry welcomed the allocation and said a detailed plan would be made to ensure support for the industry.

The initiative is likely to boost sports goods manufacturing start-ups in the country under the 'Make in India' scheme.

The government's flagship Khelo India programme received an allocation of Rs 924.35 crore. The allocated sum was Rs 1000 crore last year but the final expenditure was Rs 700 crore.

The assistance for the Commonwealth Games has been hiked from Rs 28.05 crore to Rs 50 crore this year, which is a 78 per cent increase from last year. The CWG is set to be held in Glasgow in July-August this year.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, displays a red folder containing the Union Budget 2026-27 at the steps of the parliament house before tabling it, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Sports Budget 2026: Five Talking Points – Khelo India Mission, Olympic Bid Focus, And More

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

Khelo India Mission

Sitharaman proposed the launch of a Khelo India mission to also focus on systemic development of training centres and coaches over the next decade. She said the mission will facilitate an integrated talent development programme through inter-linking pathways.

The Khelo India programme was launched in 2017 and its primary objective was to hold national level competitions across age groups for talent identification.

"Sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

"The mission will facilitate: (a) an integrated talent development pathway supported by training centres which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; (b) systematic development of coaches and support staff; (c) integration of sports science and technology; (d) competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; (e) development of sports infrastructure for training and competition."

Allocations in other sectors

The budget allocation for National Sports University was also reduced from Rs 78.64 crore to Rs 46.98 crore.

The contribution to the National Sports Development Fund, which was created in 1998, was increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, while the government has decided to hike the incentive to sportspersons from Rs 28 crore to RS 40 crore this year.

The assistance for National Sports Federations has also been marginally hiked from Rs 400 crore to Rs 425 crore.

Allocations for youth affairs

The funding for National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development was enhanced from RS 57.68 crore to Rs 58.41 crore this year, reversing the cut in last year's budget under this head.

But the biggest hike was in Youth Hostels allocation, with Rs 19.20 crore given as compared to a mere Rs 1.10 crore last year.

A big hike was also given to the National Service Scheme which will receive Rs 357.39 crore from Rs 275.00 crore from the previous year.

The NSS works towards shaping youngsters through social work and community service.

Published At:
