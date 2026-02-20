USA Vs Canada, Women's Ice Hockey Final: Keller's Stunning OT Goal Seals Olympic Gold Medal For Americans

United States players celebrate after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

United States players celebrate after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar