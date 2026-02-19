Winter Olympics 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Day 12 Events In Cortina
Mikaela Shiffrin headlined the top performances from Day 12 at the Winter Olympics. The American star put in two dominant runs to win the women’s slalom by a massive 1.50 seconds, ending a run of eight straight Olympic races without a medal for perhaps the greatest Alpine skier of all time. Meanwhile, Canada avoided what would have been a stunning quarter-final exit in men's hockey by rallying to beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime. Elsewhere, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s golden run continued as the Norwegian cross-country star secured his fifth gold at these Games — and a record 10th overall — by winning the men’s team sprint.
