Winter Olympics 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Day 12 Events In Cortina

Mikaela Shiffrin headlined the top performances from Day 12 at the Winter Olympics. The American star put in two dominant runs to win the women’s slalom by a massive 1.50 seconds, ending a run of eight straight Olympic races without a medal for perhaps the greatest Alpine skier of all time. Meanwhile, Canada avoided what would have been a stunning quarter-final exit in men's hockey by rallying to beat Czechia 4-3 in overtime. Elsewhere, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo’s golden run continued as the Norwegian cross-country star secured his fifth gold at these Games — and a record 10th overall — by winning the men’s team sprint.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Adela Merkova
Czechia's Adela Merkova (22) competes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
1/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, competes in the cross-country skiing men's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Anhelina Brykina
Ukraine's Anhelina Brykina (15) reacts as she rides up the magic carpet during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Maxime Laoun of Canada and Pietro Sighel of Italy collide during the short track speed skating men's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Fanyu Kong
China's Fanyu Kong (2) practices before the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Artturi Lehkonen
Finland's Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores his side's third goal during a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Finland and Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek, Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/33
Steven Dubois Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Steven Dubois of Canada wins gold as Melle van 't Wout of the Netherlands wins silver, left, during the short track speed skating men's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Athletes compete in the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/33
Karoline Offigstad Knotten Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Norway's Karoline Offigstad Knotten shoots during the women's biathlon 4 x 6-kilometers relay race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Denmark's Denise Dupont and Mathilde Halse in action during the women's curling round robin session against Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/33
Dane Menzies Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
New Zealand's Dane Menzies practices before the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
United States' Jake Sanderson (85) loses his helmet as he battles with Sweden's Filip Forsberg (9) during the first period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled
Canada's Bianca Ribi, right, slides down the track during a two women bobsled training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
Canada's Mark McMorris crashes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Silver medalist Melle van 't Wout of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands greet supporters in the stands after the short track speed skating men's 500m final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Maja Dahlqvist, of Sweden, crosses the finish line to win the gold medal, ahead of Nadine Faehndrich, of Switzerland, in the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Slovakia's Samuel Hlavaj sprays water during a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Slovakia and Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
United States' Jake Canter practices before the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the women's slalom race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Mikaela Shiffrin
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning the gold medal in an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Team South Korea receives their gold medals during the short track speed skating women's team 3000m relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled
Switzerland's Timo Rohner, front, starts for a four man bobsled training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Coletta Rydzek, of Germany, reacts after crossing the finish line to win the bronze medal in the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Alison Mackie, of Canada, Nadja Kaelin, of Switzerland, and Astrid Oeyre Slind, of Norway, from right, compete in the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Spectators wait for the start of the women's 4x6-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
United States' Jessica Perlmutter loses her phone as she competes during the women's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Japan's Yuna Kotani, Anna Ohmiya and Kaho Onodera in action during the women's curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Athletes ride the magic carpet before the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
28/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Finland's Miro Heiskanen (41), right, tries to control the puck during a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Finland and Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
29/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
Norway's Mons Roisland crashes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
30/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Athletes compete in the women's 4x6-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
31/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Johanna Talihaerm, of Estonia, collapses in the finish area of the women's 4x6-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
32/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Julia Simon, of France, skis with her country's flag as she crosses the finish line for gold in the women's 4x6-kilometer relay biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
33/33
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
Japan's Reira Iwabuchi competes during the women's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: CAN Lose Half Their Side As Rashid Khan Dismisses Shreyas Movva

  2. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

  4. Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

  5. India Unbeaten At T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From SKY & Co's Group Stage Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  3. Misinformation Can't Be Encouraged": Centre Warns Exhibitors Amid Galgotias University Row

  4. Mamata's Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme Draws Crowds, Even As Opposition Calls It Eyewash

  5. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At White House

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  5. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today