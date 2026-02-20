SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

Supreme Court criticised a pharmaceutical firm for cough syrups allegedly causing over 18 child deaths in Uzbekistan, highlighting damage to India's image. Court refused to quash summoning order under Drugs and Cosmetics Act

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Supreme Court cough syrup Uzbekistan, child deaths cough syrup India
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Supreme Court rebuked pharma firm for cough syrups allegedly linked to over 18 child deaths in Uzbekistan.

  • Bench refused to quash summoning order issued under Drugs and Cosmetics Act for substandard drugs.

  • Court emphasised severe damage to India's international image due to the incident.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuked a pharmaceutical firm over cough syrups allegedly linked to the deaths of more than 18 children in Uzbekistan, questioning the damage inflicted on India's international image.

According to PTI, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi refused to quash an order summoning the firm and some of its officials. The order stemmed from a complaint alleging various violations, including the manufacture and sale of drugs declared "not of standard quality".

"Only for the sake of money, you indulge into this? The nation's image is dented due to this," the bench said.

PTI reported that the counsel for the firm and its officials argued there was nothing on record to show that consumption of the syrup had caused any death.

"Do you realise what dent it has caused to the country's image?" the bench asked.

The top court refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court verdict that had dismissed the pleas filed by the firm and some of its officials, who had challenged a January 2024 summoning order passed by the chief judicial magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The chief judicial magistrate had passed the order in a complaint case filed under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 in Noida.

The top court was hearing a plea filed against the high court's order.

A complaint was filed by the drugs inspector alleging various violations including manufacture and sale of drugs declared "not of standard quality" and further invoking sections related to adulterated and spurious drugs, procedural non-compliance, and liability of company officials.

In its order, the high court noted the case was primarily founded on a test analysis report declaring certain samples "not of standard quality", resulting in proceedings under relevant penal sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Reported PTI, during the arguments in the matter before the high court, the counsel appearing for the Centre had claimed that syrup manufactured by the firm was found poisonous in Uzbekistan, which resulted in death of more than 18 children.

While dismissing the pleas challenging the summoning order, the high court had held there appeared to be no illegality or infirmity in the summoning order passed by magistrate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
