MP Court Remands Sresen Pharma Owner After Contaminated Coldrif Syrup Kills Children

Ranganathan Govindan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresen Pharma, remanded in judicial custody after contaminated Coldrif syrup caused at least 24 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh. SIT investigation ongoing.

O
Coldfrif syrup deaths, Ranganathan Govindan, Madhya Pradesh child deaths
The incident has claimed the lives of at least 24 children from Chhindwara and neighbouring districts. Photo: File photo; Represenative image
  • Ranganathan Govindan remanded in judicial custody over toxic Coldrif syrup deaths.

  • At least 24 children in Madhya Pradesh died after consuming contaminated cough syrup.

  • SIT continues investigation; state government suspends FDA officials and rejects Dr Soni’s bail.

Ranganathan Govindan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresen Pharma, was remanded in judicial custody on Monday in connection with the deaths of more than 20 children who consumed the company’s contaminated cough syrup, ‘Coldrif’, PTI reported.

Govindan was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Gurjar in Parasia town after completing a 10-day police custody. During the remand, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had taken him to Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, for questioning, SIT chief Jitendra Singh Jaat said.

The incident has claimed the lives of at least 24 children from Chhindwara and neighbouring districts. Investigations revealed that the syrup was toxic and caused kidney failure, officials said. The manufacturing unit of Sresen Pharma has been sealed following the probe.

Other accused in the case — Dr Praveen Soni of Chhindwara, who prescribed the syrup; his nephew Rajesh Soni, a medicine wholesaler; and Saurabh Jain, a pharmacist at a medical store owned by Dr Soni’s wife — are already in judicial custody, Jaat added.

Following the deaths, the Madhya Pradesh government suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and transferred the state’s drug controller, PTI reported.

In administrative action following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The state’s drug controller was also transferred over the matter.

In a related development, a local court rejected Dr Soni’s bail plea, prompting him to move the Madhya Pradesh High Court, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

