Delhi bans Coldrif Syrup after toxic contamination found in lab tests.
The syrup contained 46.28% Diethylene Glycol, a harmful chemical.
Public advised to stop use; authorities order immediate withdrawal of stock.
The Delhi government has banned the sale, purchase, and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup after laboratory tests found it to be “not of standard quality” and contaminated with a toxic chemical, according to an official order issued on Friday.
The order states that Coldrif Syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup), manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, was found to contain 46.28 per cent w/v of Diethylene Glycol, a poisonous substance known to be harmful to human health.
According to PTI, authorities have directed all stakeholders to immediately cease the sale, purchase, or distribution of the affected batch of the syrup. The public has also been advised not to use the product in view of its potential health risks.
The government has sought the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure strict implementation of the ban and wide dissemination of the advisory issued in the public interest, the order added.
(With inputs from PTI)