Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Syrup After 14 Child Deaths Linked to Toxic Chemical

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has launched risk-based inspections of 19 drug manufacturing units across six states following the incident.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhya Pradesh
Children in Madhya Pradesh die of toxins in cough syrup (representational image) |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children in Chhindwara died of suspected kidney failure; lab tests found the syrup adulterated with the poisonous chemical diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v).

  2. The Tamil Nadu Drug Control Directorate and Madhya Pradesh FDA have ordered seizure of Coldrif stocks and banned other products from manufacturer Sresan Pharmaceuticals pending further testing, as investigations continue into the cause of deaths.

The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children in Chhindwara died from suspected renal failure, with drug samples found to contain a highly toxic substance.

According to officials, tests conducted at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai declared the syrup “Not of Standard Quality.” The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control identified diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v)—a poisonous solvent—as the contaminant, stating that it rendered the syrup “injurious to health.”

The Coldrif batch (No. SR-13; Mfg: May 2025; Exp: April 2027) was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram. Following the report, the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration ordered an immediate statewide ban on its sale and distribution, along with seizure of existing stocks. Other products by the same company have also been withdrawn pending further testing.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Children’s Deaths From Contaminated Cough Syrups In MP, Rajasthan: WHO-UNODC Report Reveals These Are Not Isolated Cases

BY Archana Jyoti

The deaths were concentrated in Chhindwara district, with 10 reported from Parasia subdivision since September 7. Six children remain under treatment—five in Nagpur and one in Chhindwara—three of whom are in critical condition.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the deaths “extremely tragic” and said strict action would be taken against those responsible. Financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each has been sanctioned for the families of the deceased.

The Tamil Nadu government has also banned Coldrif following similar reports from Madhya Pradesh and three suspected fatalities in Rajasthan.

Lupin has had to recall medicine at least four times over the past year (Representative photo) - null
Indian Pharma Company Lupin Recalls Skin Medicine In USA Over Poor Quality

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched inspections at 19 manufacturing units producing cough syrups and antibiotics across six states. A multi-agency team comprising experts from the ICMR, NIV Pune, AIIMS-Nagpur, NEERI and CDSCO is analysing samples to determine the cause of deaths.

Of the 14 deceased children, 11 were from Parasia, two from Chhindwara city, and one from Chaurai tehsil. The victims included Shivam (9), Vidhi (6), Adnan (6), Usaid (9), Rishika (10), Hetansh (11), Vikas (9), Chanchlesh (8) and Sandhya Bhosom (7) among others.

The latest victim, Yogita (2), a resident of Parasia, died at a Nagpur hospital on Saturday morning, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Kumar Yadav. Six other children are still under treatment—five in Nagpur and one in Chhindwara—with three reported to be in critical condition.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  4. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  4. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Iran Executes Six Militants Accused Of Killing Security Personnel

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra