Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Syrup After 14 Child Deaths Linked to Toxic Chemical

The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children in Chhindwara died of suspected kidney failure; lab tests found the syrup adulterated with the poisonous chemical diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v).
The Tamil Nadu Drug Control Directorate and Madhya Pradesh FDA have ordered seizure of Coldrif stocks and banned other products from manufacturer Sresan Pharmaceuticals pending further testing, as investigations continue into the cause of deaths.
The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children in Chhindwara died from suspected renal failure, with drug samples found to contain a highly toxic substance.
According to officials, tests conducted at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai declared the syrup “Not of Standard Quality.” The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control identified diethylene glycol (48.6% w/v)—a poisonous solvent—as the contaminant, stating that it rendered the syrup “injurious to health.”
The Coldrif batch (No. SR-13; Mfg: May 2025; Exp: April 2027) was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram. Following the report, the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration ordered an immediate statewide ban on its sale and distribution, along with seizure of existing stocks. Other products by the same company have also been withdrawn pending further testing.
The deaths were concentrated in Chhindwara district, with 10 reported from Parasia subdivision since September 7. Six children remain under treatment—five in Nagpur and one in Chhindwara—three of whom are in critical condition.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the deaths “extremely tragic” and said strict action would be taken against those responsible. Financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each has been sanctioned for the families of the deceased.
The Tamil Nadu government has also banned Coldrif following similar reports from Madhya Pradesh and three suspected fatalities in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched inspections at 19 manufacturing units producing cough syrups and antibiotics across six states. A multi-agency team comprising experts from the ICMR, NIV Pune, AIIMS-Nagpur, NEERI and CDSCO is analysing samples to determine the cause of deaths.
Of the 14 deceased children, 11 were from Parasia, two from Chhindwara city, and one from Chaurai tehsil. The victims included Shivam (9), Vidhi (6), Adnan (6), Usaid (9), Rishika (10), Hetansh (11), Vikas (9), Chanchlesh (8) and Sandhya Bhosom (7) among others.
The latest victim, Yogita (2), a resident of Parasia, died at a Nagpur hospital on Saturday morning, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Kumar Yadav. Six other children are still under treatment—five in Nagpur and one in Chhindwara—with three reported to be in critical condition.
(with inputs from PTI)