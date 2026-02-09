Charred Body Of Bus Helper Found After Fire In West Delhi

Fire broke out in parked private bus in Vikaspuri; agarbatti suspected cause

  • A private bus caught fire in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area early Sunday, leaving a 25-year-old helper dead.

  • The victim was identified as Sunil Sharma; his charred body was found during a firefighting operation that lasted over an hour.

  • Police suspect the blaze may have been triggered by an incense stick (agarbatti).

The charred body of a private bus helper was found after a fire broke out in the vehicle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, a Delhi Fire Services officer said on Sunday.

The fire department received a call about the incident at 12.33 am on Sunday from the Janakpuri fish market area, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

During the firefighting operation, the body of Sunil Sharma, 25, identified as the helper of the bus driver, was found, he said.

The firefighting operations continued for over an hour, he added.

A police officer said it is suspected that the fire was triggered by an agarbatti (incense stick). 

