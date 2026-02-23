Cough Into A Smartphone: How An AIIMS-Validated AI Software Is Screening For COPD In Under 10 Minutes

Cough sounds carry disease-specific acoustic signatures. By analysing these signatures using an AI-based algorithm, the software attempts to detect underlying respiratory abnormalities.

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIIMS-Validated AI Software
Cough Into A smartphone: How An AIIMS-Validated Software Is Screening For COPD In Under 10 Minutes Photo: Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swaasa analyses a 10-second cough via smartphone to flag asthma and COPD.

  • Tested in multiple studies, including by AIIMS, and holds a Class B medical device licence.

  • Designed to aid doctors where spirometry is unavailable.

A 10-second cough recorded on a smartphone may soon help doctors screen for chronic respiratory diseases in settings where advanced diagnostic machines are unavailable.

Developed by Bengaluru-based Salcit Technologies, the software, Swaasa has been validated in multiple hospital settings, including by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Classified as a “software as a medical device”, it requires no additional hardware beyond a standard smartphone.

The premise is simple but scientifically layered: cough sounds carry disease-specific acoustic signatures. By analysing these signatures using an AI-based algorithm, the software attempts to detect underlying respiratory abnormalities.

It features among the 10 high-impact AI tools developed in India, as listed in the official compendium of the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026.

Narayana Rao Sripada, founder of Salcit Technologies, said the person is asked to take a breath and cough into the mobile phone microphone for up to 10 seconds. “In that time, a person can take three to four breaths and cough. The microphone captures the signal and the algorithm decodes it,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
India And France Launch Indo-French Centre For AI In Health At AIIMS Delhi

BY Archana Jyoti

Within roughly eight minutes, the software generates a structured output. It first categorises the recording as normal or abnormal. If abnormal, it further classifies the pattern as obstructive, indicating airway narrowing as seen in asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or restrictive, where the lungs are not expanding adequately. It also flags whether asthma, COPD or a pulmonary process is “likely”, making clear that the output is indicative, not confirmatory.

Sripada mentioned that the software is not a replacement for spirometry — the gold standard lung function test — but a screening and decision-support tool, particularly valuable in primary and secondary health facilities where spirometers are often unavailable.

A Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) or spirometry test in India generally costs between ₹600 and ₹1,500, with an average, affordable price often around ₹750 to ₹1,000. Costs vary by city, diagnostic center, and whether it is a basic test or includes advanced measurements like DLCO, which can increase the price. 

That was precisely the context in which AIIMS researchers evaluated it.

Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve, Additional Professor at AIIMS’ Centre for Community Medicine, led a validation and feasibility study in a secondary-care setting at Ballabhgarh. The team recruited 460 COPD patients and compared the cough-based results against spirometry and chest X-ray findings.

“We found moderate correlation overall, and in severe disease, the correlation was excellent,” Dr Salve told Outlook. He added that the software can be useful in public health facilities where spirometry is not routinely available. “Around 20–25 per cent of public health facilities do not have spirometry. In such settings, this can aid doctors in clinical decision-making.”

India is already short of water, and data centres use a lot of it. - Microsoft
AI Impact Summit 2026: Water Stress From Data Centres A Cause For Concern

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Beyond the AIIMS study, Salcit Technologies says it has conducted multiple validation exercises across India, including at Christian Medical College Vellore and Apollo Hospitals, evaluating close to 12,000 subjects. 

According to Sriapada, the software is about 90 per cent accurate in distinguishing normal from abnormal cases, 85–87 per cent accurate in detecting asthma and COPD, and around 79 per cent accurate in identifying pulmonary processes.

Since deployment, more than 4,50,000 assessments have been conducted on the platform,Sripada said. It holds a Class B medical device (low-to-moderate risk) licence from Indian regulatory authorities. 

The software is currently intended for use by doctors and trained clinical personnel, not for patient self-diagnosis. Clinicians enter basic details such as symptoms, blood pressure and medical history before recording the cough sample. Unlike some community-level AI tools that depend on extensive questionnaires, this system relies primarily on acoustic analysis, which developers say reduces language barriers.

Deployment is underway through partnerships with NGOs, private health providers and pilot projects with state governments. The software has been used in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, either through non-profit organisations or health networks. In Andhra Pradesh, it is part of a state-led innovation pilot across selected districts.

The technology has been in development since 2017. Rao described the journey as one involving years of proof-of-concept work, algorithm refinement, clinical validation and regulatory approval. “Initially, it was difficult to convince people that cough can be used as a marker,” he said. “But with evidence generated through multiple validations, acceptance is increasing.”

AIIMS researchers echo that the technology should be seen as an adjunct rather than a replacement. “We are not replacing spirometry,” Dr Salve said. “But where spirometry is unavailable, this can help doctors decide who needs further evaluation.”

With respiratory diseases often underdiagnosed and detected late, especially outside tertiary hospitals, both the developers and public health researchers argue that scalable screening tools could help bridge a long-standing diagnostic gap,  starting with something as ordinary as a cough.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

  4. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  5. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  2. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  3. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71

  2. BAFTA 2026: Donna Langley Receives Academy’s Highest Honour Fellowship

  3. BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts

  4. BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Sweeps With 6 Awards, Sinners Makes History With 3

  5. BAFTA 2026: Boong Wins Best Children’s & Family Film Award, Lakshmipriya Devi Celebrates

  6. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  7. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  8. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System