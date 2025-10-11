Officials seal office of a firm, that allegedly supplied Coldrif cough syrup, after a raid, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Madhya Pradesh police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of a 'toxic' cough syrup, officials said on Sunday. Photo: | PTI

