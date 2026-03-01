Rangers Vs Celtic Live Streaming, Scottish Premiership: Where To Watch, Starting XIs For Old Firm Derby

Rangers host Celtic in a high-voltage Old Firm derby with major Scottish Premiership title implications
Fans in India can watch the match live via FanCode streaming platform
Check starting XI of both teams
Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox in another high-stakes Old Firm derby, with the Scottish Premiership title race adding extra pressure to an already fierce rivalry.
Both Glasgow giants are chasing league leaders Hearts, making this clash crucial for keeping their championship hopes alive. Rangers currently sit second, while Celtic remain close behind with games in hand, meaning the result could significantly shape the title picture.
Rangers head into the contest with momentum under manager Danny Rohl, having put together a strong unbeaten league run and benefiting from home advantage. Injury concerns remain around a few squad members, but key players have returned to training ahead of the derby.
Celtic, meanwhile, arrive boosted by a recent European win and renewed confidence since Martin O’Neill’s return, though consistency has been an issue throughout the campaign.
Rangers Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Live Streaming
The blockbuster Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership will be broadcast live across multiple regions worldwide. Here are the official live streaming details
India
Live Streaming: FanCode app & website
Indian viewers can watch Rangers vs Celtic live via FanCode’s football streaming platform.
United Kingdom
TV Channel: Sky Sports Football
Live Stream: Sky Go app / Sky Sports online platforms
United States
Live Streaming: Paramount+
Australia
Live Streaming / TV: beIN Sports Australia
International (Selected Regions)
Streaming Option: TrillerTV (PPV & subscription access in supported countries)
Kick-off Time:
12:00 PM GMT (5:30 PM IST)
The Old Firm clash remains one of world football’s most-watched domestic rivalries, with major title-race implications in the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Starting XIs
Celtic XI: Sinisalo, Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Adamu.
Subs: Doohan, Cvancara, McCowan, Tounekti, Saracchi, Hatate, Arthur, Forrest, Donovan.
Rangers XI: Butland, Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens, Chukwuani, Raskin, Moore, Skov Olsen, Chermiti, Naderi.
Subs: Kelly, Meghoma, Djiga, Tavernier, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Gassama, Diomande, Miovski.