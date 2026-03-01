Rangers Vs Celtic Live Streaming, Scottish Premiership: Where To Watch, Starting XIs For Old Firm Derby

Rangers vs Celtic live streaming details, including TV channels and online platforms in India, UK, USA, and Australia for the high-stakes Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Rangers Vs Celtic Live Streaming, Scottish Premier League: When And Where To Watch
Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers looks forward to Celtic Park finale. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Rangers host Celtic in a high-voltage Old Firm derby with major Scottish Premiership title implications

  • Fans in India can watch the match live via FanCode streaming platform

  • Check starting XI of both teams

Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox in another high-stakes Old Firm derby, with the Scottish Premiership title race adding extra pressure to an already fierce rivalry.

Both Glasgow giants are chasing league leaders Hearts, making this clash crucial for keeping their championship hopes alive. Rangers currently sit second, while Celtic remain close behind with games in hand, meaning the result could significantly shape the title picture.

Rangers head into the contest with momentum under manager Danny Rohl, having put together a strong unbeaten league run and benefiting from home advantage. Injury concerns remain around a few squad members, but key players have returned to training ahead of the derby.

Celtic, meanwhile, arrive boosted by a recent European win and renewed confidence since Martin O’Neill’s return, though consistency has been an issue throughout the campaign.

Rangers Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Live Streaming

The blockbuster Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership will be broadcast live across multiple regions worldwide. Here are the official live streaming details

India

Live Streaming: FanCode app & website

Indian viewers can watch Rangers vs Celtic live via FanCode’s football streaming platform.

United Kingdom

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go app / Sky Sports online platforms

United States

Live Streaming: Paramount+

Related Content

Australia

Live Streaming / TV: beIN Sports Australia

International (Selected Regions)

Streaming Option: TrillerTV (PPV & subscription access in supported countries)

Kick-off Time:

12:00 PM GMT (5:30 PM IST)

The Old Firm clash remains one of world football’s most-watched domestic rivalries, with major title-race implications in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers Vs Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Starting XIs

Celtic XI: Sinisalo, Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Adamu.

Subs: Doohan, Cvancara, McCowan, Tounekti, Saracchi, Hatate, Arthur, Forrest, Donovan.

Rangers XI: Butland, Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens, Chukwuani, Raskin, Moore, Skov Olsen, Chermiti, Naderi.

Subs: Kelly, Meghoma, Djiga, Tavernier, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Gassama, Diomande, Miovski.

Published At:
Tags

