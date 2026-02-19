Europa League LIVE Scores, Playoff Clockwatch: Fenerbahce Host Forest; Lille, Panathinaikos, Celtic In Action

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Scores: Follow the clockwatch updates from the Playoff Leg 1 fixtures on Thursday, February 19, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live scores play-off leg 1 clockwatch
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White reacts and asks the fans not to boo teammate Omari Hutchinson, not pictured, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joe Giddens
Welcome to our live clockwatch coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 knockout phase play-off first leg fixtures on Thursday, February 19, 2026. In the early kick-offs, Turkish giants Fenerbahce will host Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest in Istanbul, while Norwegian side Brann will hope to upset Serie A’s Bologna. Dinamo Zagreb and PAOK will also be in action, hosting Genk and Celta Vigo, respectively. Later in the evening, big names like Panathinaikos, Lille, and Celtic will be in action. Panathinaikos will host Viktoria Plzen in Athens, while Lille will take on Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade). The heavyweight fixture will be at Celtic Park, where Celtic will host Stuttgart. Ludogorets will face Ferencvaros. Follow the play-by-play updates from the UEFA Europa League play-off leg 1 matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Europa League LIVE Scores: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live clockwatch blog, covering all the UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off first-leg matches taking place tonight. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
