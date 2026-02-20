USA Vs Canada, Ice Hockey Final: Megan Keller's Golden Goal At Winter Olympics 2026 Explained

An overtime Megan Keller goal clinched the Winter Olympic Games 2026 gold medal for the USA women. Here's how the winner was scored in the dramatic 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Canada

United States' Megan Keller (5) scores the winning goal during the women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Megan Keller scored in overtime to help the USA beat Canada 2-1 in the Winter Olympic Games 2026, women's ice hockey final.

  • The move started with a perfect, nearly 100-foot pass from Taylor Heise behind her own goal line to Keller.

  • Earlier, American captain Hilary Knight made it 1-1 after Kristin O'Neill gave Canada the lead.

Taylor Heise was tired, and she knew Megan Keller could skate fast. The end result was the golden goal in overtime that gave the U.S. an emotional victory over Canada in the women's hockey final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday night.

Keller's 3-on-3 goal 4:07 into overtime was a highlight-reel masterpiece from start to finish.

It started with a perfect, nearly 100-foot outlet pass from Heise behind her own goal line to Keller just past the center red line.

United States' Kelly Pannek (12) celebrates after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 - (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Winter Olympics 2026, Day 13 Recap: Alysa Liu Wins Gigure Skating Gold, US Top Canada In Women's Hockey Final

BY Associated Press

"Meg was flying up the ice," Heise said. "She was calling for the puck and I kind of wanted to change, so I chucked it up to her."

Keller did the rest. With the puck on her forehand, she went backhand to completely deke out defender Claire Thompson.

"When she get the puck, I was like, 'I know where she's going to score that,' and she did," said Switzerland's Alina Muller, a teammate of Keller's in the PWHL with Boston who scored her country's bronze-winning goal earlier in the day. "Pretty sick move for a defenseman."

After she and her teammates talked before overtime about playing to win and not to lose, Keller calmed her nerves when she entered the attacking zone.

USA vs Canada Milan Cortina Olympic Games 2026 Womens Ice Hockey Final Megan Keller Fight AP Photo
Linesperson Kristyna Hajkova (16) tries to separate United States' Megan Keller (5) and Canada's Laura Stacey (7) during the third period of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
"A lot of times you get a little nervous trying to make a move," Keller said. "Heise made a great pass up to me, just saw one defender and thought: 'Why not?' Try to take a chance her, get to the net."

With Thompson beat, Keller was 1 on 1 with Ann-Renee Desbiens, Canada's goaltender who was terrific throughout regulation to make it such a competitive game. The move put Desbiens in a difficult spot.

"Obviously when she cut to the middle with a backhand shot, it's very hard to predict where it can go," Desbiens said. "I was reaching, and then obviously it squeaks through."

Heise was skating toward the bench and never even saw Keller shoot and score. She figured out the puck went into the net from the reaction of the other U.S. players.

USA vs Canada Milan Cortina Olympic Games 2026 Womens Ice Hockey Final Megan Keller Selfie AP Photo
United States' Megan Keller, left, who scored the game winning goal in overtime, takes a selfie with teammates as they celebrate after defeating Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP
"That's all that matters," Heise said. "People are already throwing their arms up, throwing the helmets and then I just turned around real quick, threw my gloves off. Couldn't get my helmet off, so I just skated to the mix of everyone."

Laila Edwards, who had the shot that Hilary Knight deflected in with 2:04 left to tie it after Canada led to that point, was watching closely.

"Oh, I saw it," Edwards said. "I saw it. It was unbelievable. I thought it was Connor McDavid out there. It doesn't surprise me because I know she's got those things up her sleeve, but I'm so proud of her and I love playing with her."

Who scored the winner in the USA vs Canada, Winter Olympic Games 2026 women's ice hockey final match?

Megan Keller scored the winner for the USA in the Winter Olympic Games 2026 women's ice hockey final match against Canada.

What position does Megan Keller play?

Megan Keller is primarily a defenseman. The 29-year-old has been with the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women's Hockey League since 2023.

When was women's ice hockey introduced in the Winter Olympics?

Women's ice hockey was first introduced at the Winter Olympics in 1998.

Are the USA women the most successful team in the Winter Olympics women's ice hockey?

No. The Milan-Cortina Games gold medal was their third Olympic gold, and they trail bitter rivals Canada 3-5.

How many teams have won Olympic gold medals in women's ice hockey?

Only two teams -- Canada and the USA -- have won women's Olympic ice hockey gold medals, meaning they have faced off in each of the finals.

The Americans have won in 1998 Nagano, 2018 Pyeongchang, and 2026 Milan-Cortina. Canada were victorious in 2002 Salt Lake City, 2006 Turin, 2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi, and 2022 Beijing.

