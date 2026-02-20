Sacramento vs Orlando, NBA: Paolo Banchero Stars In Magic's Big Win As Kings Suffer 15th Straight Loss

Forward Paolo Banchero scored 30 points to set up the Orlando Magic's facile 131-94 win over the Sacramento Kings in their NBA 2025-26 clash at Golden 1 Center, California, on Thursday. The visitors made a team-record 27 3-pointers on 50 attempts in the win, while the result handed the Kings a franchise-record 15th straight loss. The NBA record for consecutive losses is 28, set by the Philadelphia 76ers over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and matched by the Detroit Pistons in 2023-24. Up next, Magic will be at the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, while the Kings face the San Antonio Spurs in Austin, Texas, Saturday night.

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, guard Anthony Black, and guard Desmond Bane battle for a rebound with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) works the ball past Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) reacts to an official's call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan, right, shoots over Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) and guard Jevon Carter, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, left, pass the ball around Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, second from left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter, left, dribbles past Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball 2025-26
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) works the ball past Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Randall Benton
