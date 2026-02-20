Sacramento vs Orlando, NBA: Paolo Banchero Stars In Magic's Big Win As Kings Suffer 15th Straight Loss
Forward Paolo Banchero scored 30 points to set up the Orlando Magic's facile 131-94 win over the Sacramento Kings in their NBA 2025-26 clash at Golden 1 Center, California, on Thursday. The visitors made a team-record 27 3-pointers on 50 attempts in the win, while the result handed the Kings a franchise-record 15th straight loss. The NBA record for consecutive losses is 28, set by the Philadelphia 76ers over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and matched by the Detroit Pistons in 2023-24. Up next, Magic will be at the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, while the Kings face the San Antonio Spurs in Austin, Texas, Saturday night.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE