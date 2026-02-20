Argentina Football President Barred From Leaving Country

If the travel ban remains in place after he testifies in court, Claudio Tapia will not be able to attend the men’s Finalissima 2026 between Copa America champions Argentina and Euro 2024 winners Spain, set to be played on March 27 in Qatar

Associated Press
Argentina football association AFA photo
"The only truth is reality," said AFA in a media release dated 12/31/2025. Photo: AFA
  • Claudio Tapia is accused of failing to pay social contributions amounting to 19 billion pesos (USD million) in 2024 and 2025.

  • This is the first relevant legal action against Tapia, the top official of the Argentine Football Association.

  • Judge Amarante prohibited Tapia from leaving the country due to “the seriousness of the investigated events”.

A judge in Argentina has barred the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and four other officials from leaving the country and summoned them to testify regarding the alleged misuse of social security contributions.

It is the first relevant legal action against Claudio Tapia, the AFA´s top official, who is facing several investigations into his assets and the financial management of the organization.

Judge Diego Amarante summoned Tapia on Thursday for questioning on March 5 in the Buenos Aires courts, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

"Chiqui" Tapia is accused of failing to pay social contributions amounting to 19 billion pesos ($12.8 million) in 2024 and 2025.

The complaint was brought by the Customs Collection and Control Agency (ARCA).

The AFA president is obligated to appear in court, but he can refuse to testify.

Judge Amarante prohibited Tapia from leaving the country due to "the seriousness of the investigated events" and to "guarantee the completion of the legal proceedings."

Lionel Messi lifting the Finalissima title in 2022
Spain Vs Argentina, Finalissima 2026: Check Date, Venue Details As Messi And Yamal Go Head-to-head

BY Stats Perform

If the travel ban remains in place after he testifies in court, Tapia will not be able to attend the men's Finalissima between Copa America champion Argentina and Euro 2024 winner Spain set to played on March 27 in Qatar.

Treasurer Pablo Toviggino, Secretary General Cristian Malaspina, General Director Gustavo Lorenzo, and former Racing Club President Víctor Blanco will also have to appear to testify and will not be allowed to leave the country for the same reason.

Neither Tapia nor the other officials commented on Amarante's ruling.

Q

Who is Claudio Tapia?

A

Claudio Tapia is the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

Q

What does the court hearing say?

A

Due to “the seriousness of the investigated events” and to “guarantee the completion of the legal proceedings,” the court has barred Claudio Tapia and four other AFA officials from leaving the country.

Tapia is accused of failing to pay social contributions amounting to 19 billion pesos ($12.8 million) in 2024 and 2025.

Q

What is Finalissima?

A

Finalissima is a one-off match between the reigning European and South American champions. This time, it will be between Spain (winners of UEFA Euro 2024) and Argentina (winners of the 2024 Copa America).

Q

When is Men's Finalissima 2026?

A

The Men's Finalissima 2026 is scheduled to be played on March 27 in Qatar.

