India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet And Co Seek Redemption Against ARG In Reverse Fixture

India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: IND Eye Win Against ARG Hockey India

India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the reverse fixture between India and Argentina on Sunday, 15 February at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. India will look to finish the Rourkela leg on a high after a tough run, having lost all three home matches, including a heavy 0-8 defeat to Argentina. The team showed signs of fight against Belgium on Saturday, clawing back two goals in a 2-4 loss, but will need sharper attacking, tighter defense, and fewer unforced errors to challenge a strong Argentine side. Argentina, fourth in the table, are coming off four wins in seven games, with Tomas Domene in red-hot form, already topping the scoring charts with 11 goals. The clash gets underway at 7:30 PM IST.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Feb 2026, 06:07:35 pm IST India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: Streaming Info India’s FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on JioHotsar, with live telecasts also on Star Sports Khel in India.