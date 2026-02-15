India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet And Co Seek Redemption Against ARG In Reverse Fixture

India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: Preview
Harmanpreet Singh and co. will look to end the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League on a high when they face Argentina on Sunday at Birsa Munda Stadium. The Indian men’s team have struggled at home, losing all three matches so far, including a heavy 0-8 defeat to Argentina and a 2-4 loss to Belgium on Saturday, though they showed fight in the final two quarters.
India will need sharper attacking, tighter defense, and fewer mistakes to challenge a strong Argentine side, who come in fourth in the table with Tomas Domene in red-hot form, already topping the scoring charts with 11 goals.
India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: Streaming Info
India’s FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on JioHotsar, with live telecasts also on Star Sports Khel in India.
India Vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s India Vs Argentina. Stay tuned for live updates.