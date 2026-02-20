Winter Olympics 2026, Day 13 Recap: Alysa Liu Wins Gigure Skating Gold, US Top Canada In Women's Hockey Final

United States' Kelly Pannek (12) celebrates after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

United States' Kelly Pannek (12) celebrates after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)