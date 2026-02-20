Winter Olympics 2026, Day 13 Recap: Alysa Liu Wins Gigure Skating Gold, US Top Canada In Women's Hockey Final

Alysa Liu won figure skating gold, USA beat Canada in women’s hockey final, Jordan Stolz took silver, and Eileen Gu advanced at Winter Olympics 2026

Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Winter Olympics 2026, Day 13 Recap: US Top Canada In Womens Hockey Final
United States' Kelly Pannek (12) celebrates after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alysa Liu won figure skating gold; U.S. beat Canada in OT for hockey gold

  • Jordan Stolz claimed 1,500m silver as Ning set an Olympic record

  • Eileen Gu reached halfpipe final; U.S., Canada into curling semis

On a night of American comebacks at the Milan Cortina Games, Alysa Liu delivered the U.S. its first women’s figure skating Olympic gold medal in 24 years.

The 20-year-old Liu performed a near-flawless free skate Thursday to upstage Japanese rivals Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai. She finished with a career-best 226.79 points. Nakai and Sakamoto each made a mistake on a combination sequence.

Liu had walked away from the sport after the 2022 Beijing Games only to launch a remarkable comeback. It was the first individual gold medal for an American woman figure skater since 2002, when Sarah Hughes won in Salt Lake City, and it was the second gold for Liu at these Games. She helped the Americans win team gold.

Sakamoto scored 224.90 points to earn a silver. Nakai finished third with 219.16 points. Liu was third after the short program two nights earlier, though within range of gold.

US beats Canada in OT for women's hockey gold

The U.S. women's hockey team delivered an Olympic comeback for the ages by beating Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal. With her team trailing 1-0, American captain Hilary Knight forced overtime by tipping in Laila Edwards’ shot with 2:04 remaining in regulation.

Megan Keller then scored 4:07 into overtime to hand the U.S. its third Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey. It was the seventh time the two powerhouses faced off for Olympic gold since women’s hockey debuted at the 1998 Nagano Games. In the 2022 Beijing final, Canada beat the Americans in the final.

With the sides playing 3-on-3 in overtime, Keller broke up the left wing and pushed past Claire Thompson. Driving to the net, Keller got off a backhander that beat Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Kristin O’Neill scored a short-handed goal for Canada in the second period.

Earlier Thursday, Alina Muller scored the bronze medal-winning goal in overtime in Switzerland’s 2-1 victory over Sweden. It came 12 years after Muller scored the clinching goal to deliver the Swiss their first Olympic medal in women’s hockey, a bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Jordan Stolz stunned in 1,500 meters

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz’s late push wasn’t enough. The American star settled for silver in the 1,500 meters, missing a chance to secure a third gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games.

China’s Ning Zhongyan won Thursday’s race in an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 41.98 seconds. The 21-year-old Stolz, who won gold medals in the 500 and 1,000 at these Games, crossed 0.77 seconds later.

As Stolz glided by, hands on his knees, Ning raised his country’s flag aloft with both hands and started a victory lap. Stolz, a Wisconsin native, will participate in the mass start on Saturday.

Dutch skater Kjeld Nuis, who won the 1,500 at the past two Olympics, took bronze.

Eileen Gu advances to halfpipe final despite fall

Defending Olympic champion Eileen Gu shook off a fall during her opening run to advance to Saturday's final in freeski halfpipe. The 22-year-old Gu was born in the United States and competes for China.

She clipped the lip of the halfpipe on the third trick of her first run, knocking her left ski off and sending her skittering to the bottom of the course.

That set up a pressure-packed second attempt that run earned 86.50 points, good enough to place fifth among the 12 skiers who advanced to the final.

US and Canada reach women’s curling semifinals

The United States and Canada advanced to the women’s curling semifinals. The Americans, skipped by Tabitha Peterson, beat Switzerland 7-6 in a match that went to an extra end. The teams will square off again in Friday’s semifinals.

Peterson threw the decisive rock and her teammates swept it into position, just a hair closer to the button than the Swiss’ nearest stone.

Canada beat South Korea 10-7 and will play Sweden on Friday.

