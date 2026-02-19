Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Stun Co-Hosts By Six Wickets To Top Group B
Zimbabwe clinched a stunning six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Thursday (February 19). Opting to bat first, the Lankans posted 178 for 7, with Pathum Nissanka smashing eight fours en route a 41-ball 62 and Pavan Rathnayake blasting a 25-ball 44 in the back end. In reply, Brian Bennett (63) hit a fifty and skipper Sikandar Raza (45) produced the needed acceleration as Zimbabwe chased down the total, scoring 182-4 in 19.3 overs to top the group. Earlier, Graeme Cremer (2/27), Blessing Muzarabani (2/38) and Brad Evans (2/35) claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe. Both the teams had already qualified for the Super Eights.
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
7/13
8/13
9/13
10/13
11/13
12/13
13/13
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE