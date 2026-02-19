Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Stun Co-Hosts By Six Wickets To Top Group B

Zimbabwe clinched a stunning six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Thursday (February 19). Opting to bat first, the Lankans posted 178 for 7, with Pathum Nissanka smashing eight fours en route a 41-ball 62 and Pavan Rathnayake blasting a 25-ball 44 in the back end. In reply, Brian Bennett (63) hit a fifty and skipper Sikandar Raza (45) produced the needed acceleration as Zimbabwe chased down the total, scoring 182-4 in 19.3 overs to top the group. Earlier, Graeme Cremer (2/27), Blessing Muzarabani (2/38) and Brad Evans (2/35) claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe. Both the teams had already qualified for the Super Eights.

Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets with 3 balls remaining
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, right, congratulate Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett after Zimbabwe won the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets
Zimbabwe's Tony Munyonga, right, and Brian Bennett celebrate after Zimbabwe won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza, right, and Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl
Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena Tadiwanashe Marumani
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe Sri Lanka T20 WCup Cricket
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
SL vs ZIM T20 WCup Cricket Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Tags

