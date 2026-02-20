Winter Olympics 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Day 13 Events In Cortina

From left to right, silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, gold medalist Alysa Liu of the United States, and bronze medalist Ami Nakai of Japan, jump on the podium to receive their medals after competing in the women's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

1/28 Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) waits for the medal ceremony after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek





2/28 United States players surround Megan Keller (5) after she scored the winning goal in overtime to beat Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster





3/28 United States' Megan Keller (5) scores the winning goal against Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during the overtime period of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster





4/28 Medics stretcher off Canada's Cassie Sharpe after she crashed during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson





5/28 China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson





6/28 Lorine Schild of France competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko





7/28 Joep Wennemars of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to take fourth place in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis





8/28 Jordan Stolz of the U.S. took a silver medal in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis





9/28 Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





10/28 Britain's Grant Hardie and Bruce Mouat react after beating Switzerland in a men's curling semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu





11/28 Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





12/28 Team Switzerland players celebrate after beating Sweden 2-1 in overtime to win the women's ice hockey bronze medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster





13/28 Mathias Voste of Belgium warms up prior to competing in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





14/28 Stefan Rettenegger, left, and Johannes Lamparter, of Austria, pose with supporters after winning the bronze medal in the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader





15/28 Vitezslav Hornig, of Czechia, center, participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini





16/28 Johannes Lamparter, of Austria, from left, Eero Hirvonen, of Finland, and Ryota Yamamoto, of Japan, compete in the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka





17/28 Jordan Stolz of the U.S., right, and Peder Kongshaug of Norway catch their breath after competing in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis





18/28 Athletes, including Italy's Alba de Silvestro, bottom left, compete during a ski mountaineering women's sprint heat, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti





19/28 Jens Luraas Oftebro, of Norway, from right, Eero Hirvonen, of Finland and Johannes Lamparter, of Austria, compete in the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





20/28 Skiers compete during a ski mountaineering women's sprint final, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





21/28 Switzerland's Marianne Fatton celebrates winning a ski mountaineering women's final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti





22/28 Spain's Oriol Cardona Coll, right, competes alongside Switzerland's Jon Kistler backdropped by a snow covered Bormio village, during a ski mountaineering men's sprint semifinal, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





23/28 A person removes snow from a storefront during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson





24/28 Italy's Mattia Giovanella in action during the men's curling round robin session against Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





25/28 Poland's Jan Elantkowski falls as he competes during a ski mountaineering men's sprint heat, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





26/28 Spectators watch a ski mountaineering men's sprint heat under a snowfall at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





27/28 Zhao Zihe, of China, soars through the air during his competition round jump of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





28/28 A person cross-country skis, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson





