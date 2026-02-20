Winter Olympics 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Day 13 Events In Cortina

Alysa Liu claimed gold in the women’s figure skating event on Day 13 of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, delivering a flawless long program and ending a 24-year U.S. Olympic drought in the discipline with a winning score of 226.79, outpacing Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto (silver) and Ami Nakai (bronze) in a dramatic finale. Elsewhere, the United States continued its dominance in women’s ice hockey, with Megan Keller scoring the golden goal in overtime to give Team USA a historic 2-1 victory over Canada in the gold-medal game, a culmination of a perfect 7-0 run through Olympic play. American speedskater Jordan Stolz remained a standout, securing silver in the men’s 1500m and adding to his medal tally, while Spain’s Oriol Cardona Coll and Marianne Fatton made history in the debut ski mountaineering sprint events.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-1-women's free skate program
From left to right, silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, gold medalist Alysa Liu of the United States, and bronze medalist Ami Nakai of Japan, jump on the podium to receive their medals after competing in the women's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
1/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Marie-Philip Poulin
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) waits for the medal ceremony after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
2/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-womens ice hockey
United States players surround Megan Keller (5) after she scored the winning goal in overtime to beat Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
3/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Megan Keller
United States' Megan Keller (5) scores the winning goal against Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during the overtime period of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
4/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-womens freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications
Medics stretcher off Canada's Cassie Sharpe after she crashed during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
5/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Chinas Eileen Gu
China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
6/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Lorine Schild
Lorine Schild of France competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
7/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Joep Wennemars
Joep Wennemars of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to take fourth place in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
8/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz of the U.S. took a silver medal in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
9/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the women's figure skating free program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
10/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Bruce Mouat
Britain's Grant Hardie and Bruce Mouat react after beating Switzerland in a men's curling semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
11/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Ning Zhongyan
Ning Zhongyan of China celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
12/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-womens ice hockey bronze medal game
Team Switzerland players celebrate after beating Sweden 2-1 in overtime to win the women's ice hockey bronze medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
13/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Mathias Voste of Belgium
Mathias Voste of Belgium warms up prior to competing in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
14/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Stefan Rettenegger
Stefan Rettenegger, left, and Johannes Lamparter, of Austria, pose with supporters after winning the bronze medal in the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
15/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Vitezslav Hornig
Vitezslav Hornig, of Czechia, center, participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
16/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Johannes Lamparter
Johannes Lamparter, of Austria, from left, Eero Hirvonen, of Finland, and Ryota Yamamoto, of Japan, compete in the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
17/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz of the U.S., right, and Peder Kongshaug of Norway catch their breath after competing in the men's 1500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
18/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Alba de Silvestro
Athletes, including Italy's Alba de Silvestro, bottom left, compete during a ski mountaineering women's sprint heat, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
19/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Jens Luraas Oftebro
Jens Luraas Oftebro, of Norway, from right, Eero Hirvonen, of Finland and Johannes Lamparter, of Austria, compete in the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
20/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-ski mountaineering womens sprint final
Skiers compete during a ski mountaineering women's sprint final, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
21/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Marianne Fatton
Switzerland's Marianne Fatton celebrates winning a ski mountaineering women's final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
22/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Spains Oriol Cardona Coll
Spain's Oriol Cardona Coll, right, competes alongside Switzerland's Jon Kistler backdropped by a snow covered Bormio village, during a ski mountaineering men's sprint semifinal, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
23/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-
A person removes snow from a storefront during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
24/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Italys Mattia Giovanella
Italy's Mattia Giovanella in action during the men's curling round robin session against Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
25/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-Polands Jan Elantkowski falls
Poland's Jan Elantkowski falls as he competes during a ski mountaineering men's sprint heat, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
26/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-ski mountaineering mens sprint
Spectators watch a ski mountaineering men's sprint heat under a snowfall at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
27/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-
Zhao Zihe, of China, soars through the air during his competition round jump of the nordic combined team sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
28/28
Milan Cortina Winter Games Day 13 photo highlights-cross-country skis
A person cross-country skis, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
