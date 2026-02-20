Winter Olympics 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Day 13 Events In Cortina
Alysa Liu claimed gold in the women’s figure skating event on Day 13 of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, delivering a flawless long program and ending a 24-year U.S. Olympic drought in the discipline with a winning score of 226.79, outpacing Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto (silver) and Ami Nakai (bronze) in a dramatic finale. Elsewhere, the United States continued its dominance in women’s ice hockey, with Megan Keller scoring the golden goal in overtime to give Team USA a historic 2-1 victory over Canada in the gold-medal game, a culmination of a perfect 7-0 run through Olympic play. American speedskater Jordan Stolz remained a standout, securing silver in the men’s 1500m and adding to his medal tally, while Spain’s Oriol Cardona Coll and Marianne Fatton made history in the debut ski mountaineering sprint events.
