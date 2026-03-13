Six Georgia Rugby Players Charged In Doping Scandal After ‘Outrageous’ Sample-Swapping Scheme

President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka speaks during a press briefing for the upcoming 2025 WADA World Conference on Doping in Sports, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka speaks during a press briefing for the upcoming 2025 WADA World Conference on Doping in Sports, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man