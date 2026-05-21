NADA Cracks Down On Doping Menace, Bans Two Indian Athletes For Unauthorized Drug Use And Missing Dope Test

NADA's ADAP hands further two year ban to discus thrower Banvir Singh, extending his punishment to seven years for missing dope test
Banvir Singh was earlier banned by NADA's disciplinary committee for testing positive for steroid methandienone
Long distance runner, Harendra Singh is also handed his second four-year ban for use of banned Darbepoetin (DEPO)
Discus thrower Banvir Singh has been banned for seven years by the National Anti-Doping Agency's Appeal Panel (ADAP) for flunking a dope test, adding two years to the punishment handed out to him by the Disciplinary Committee.
Last year, NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) had suspended Singh for five years effective from December 23, 2024 for testing positive for steroid methandienone.
He was also serving a two-year ineligibility period until December 22 this year for three whereabouts failures within 12 months.
The ADAP enhanced the ban period in the latest update. NADA did not provide the reasons for the ADAP decision of the enhanced punishment.
At 37 years of age, Singh could be one of the oldest athletes to be handed suspension for doping.
Except for a second place finish in the Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneshwar in 2022, Singh has never been in the top three in his career.
Apart from this, long distance runner Harendra Kumar has been handed another four-year suspension effective from August 2 this year.
He was earlier handed a four year ban by the ADDP effective from August 3, 2022 after testing positive for banned Darbepoetin (DEPO).