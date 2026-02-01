Budget 2026: Govt Launches Khelo India Mission To Boost Training Centres, Coaches Over Next Decade

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a new Khelo India mission aimed at strengthening grassroots talent pathways, upgrading training centres, and developing coaches and sports infrastructure over the next 10 years

Union Budget 2026 government launches khelo india mission details
Proceedings underway in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Photo: Sansad TV via PTI
Summary
Summary

  • Proposed Khelo India mission to focus on talent pathways, coach development, sports science, and infrastructure

  • Sitharaman also announced a dedicated initiative to promote sports goods manufacturing and innovation

  • The move comes ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and potential 2036 Olympic bid

The government's flagship Khelo India programme to scout grassroots-level sporting talent is set to get a boost with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposing the launch of a Khelo India mission to also focus on systemic development of training centres and coaches over the next decade.

Presenting the Union Budget for the year 2026-27, the minister said the mission will facilitate an integrated talent development programme through inter-linking pathways. The Khelo India programme was launched in 2017 and its primary objective was to hold national level competitions across age groups for talent identification.

"Sports sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

"The mission will facilitate: (a) an integrated talent development pathway supported by training centres which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels; (b) systematic development of coaches and support staff; (c) integration of sports science and technology; (d) competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; (e) development of sports infrastructure for training and competition."

The Finance Minister also said India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality and affordable sports goods.

"I proposed a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," she said.

A Sports Ministry-appointed task force led by national Pullela Gopichand had recently advocated for a greater emphasis on building a pool of high-quality coaches.

It has proposed a Target Olympic Podium Scheme for coaches to ensure that they are provided financial support similar to what elite athletes are getting to enhance India's medal prospects going forward.

India would be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is also bidding to become an Olympic host in 2036.

