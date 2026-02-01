Budget 2026: Poll-Bound Bengal In Focus As Infrastructure, Transport And Tourism Take Centre-Stage

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman renews Centre's Purvodaya thrust. 

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kolkata
Kolkata city lights Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • For environmentally-sustainable movement of cargo, dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni to Surat proposed

  • The Budget also proposes a new National Institute of Design (NID) in the eastern region

  • High-speed rail corridor between Siliguri in North Bengal and Varanasi also announced

In the run-up to Assembly elections, West Bengal was expected to be in special focus as Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27, for a record ninth time across her stint as the Finance Minister, on Sunday. Outlining government revenue and expenditure, the speech highlighted strategic focus on multiple areas such as manufacturing, rural sectors, creation of jobs, infrastructure and tourism among others. 

To promote environmentally-sustainable movement of cargo, a new dedicated freight corridor connecting Dankuni in the Hooghly district of West Bengal to Surat in the west was proposed. 

At present, work on one high-speed corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is in progress. Two dedicated freight corridors - Eastern and Western are operational presently, covering several states and districts. The corridor is expected to facilitate easier transport of cargo between Gujarat and the eastern region. 

Proceedings underway in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. - | Photo: Sansad TV via PTI
Budget 2026: Govt Launches Khelo India Mission To Boost Training Centres, Coaches Over Next Decade

BY PTI

In line with the National Logistics Policy, which aims to bring down logistics costs from the current 14–16 per cent of GDP to single-digits, by assigning transport of goods by freight-only railway lines, logistics costs and pressure on passenger trains are expected to reduce significantly. Analysts believe this project centres Bengal as an industrial hub, which is significant in assessing the Centre’s attitude towards the poll-bound state.

Related Content
Related Content

In addition to the freight-corridor, the FM also announced a high-speed rail corridor between Siliguri in North Bengal and Varanasi. “In order to promote an environmentally-sustainable passenger system, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors,” she said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. State–Union financial relations have always been politically fraught, rooted in a long-standing resistance to the Union government’s centralising tendencies. - IMAGO
Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

A day before, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Siliguril, had reiterated the government’s focus on North Bengal, which swayed towards the BJP in the last assembly election in 2021, and was considered a BJP bastion in the state. “I promise the people of north Bengal that we will give at least one rupee more in the Budget than what is due according to its area and population. There will be no injustice to north Bengal,” he had said.

The Budget also proposes a new National Institute of Design (NID) in the eastern region with a focus on boosting design and creative education. 
Emphasising on the Purvodaya states and the North Eastern Regions, Sitharaman proposed the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected industrial node at Durgapur in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district. This pitches Durgapur as a core industrial hub alongside a bid to improve connectivity, attract investment and create employment opportunities across eastern India.

The Finance Minister also announced the creation of five tourism destinations in five Purvodaya states - Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh,  "I propose the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur, creation of 5 tourism destinations in the 5 Purvodaya States". The proposal also included deployment of 4,000 electric buses, contributing to the development of public transport and clean mobility across the region, while focusing on development of tourism in the Eastern region at large.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  5. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes