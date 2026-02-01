Budget 2026: Poll-Bound Bengal In Focus As Infrastructure, Transport And Tourism Take Centre-Stage

A day before, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Siliguril, had reiterated the government’s focus on North Bengal, which swayed towards the BJP in the last assembly election in 2021, and was considered a BJP bastion in the state. “I promise the people of north Bengal that we will give at least one rupee more in the Budget than what is due according to its area and population. There will be no injustice to north Bengal,” he had said.