Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

The most unresolved political question raised by the budget concerns employment and youth. While the speech is rich in the language of skilling, startups, AI, and the “future economy,” it is notably thin on direct employment generation by the state. This reinforces a broader ideological position: that the government will enable jobs through growth, not create them directly. For sections of educated urban youth, this narrative still has appeal. But for unemployed graduates and rural youth facing shrinking opportunities, the message may sound evasive. Politically, this is a deferred wager—the costs will be felt not immediately, but if job creation fails to keep pace with aspiration.