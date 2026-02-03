Indian Markets Take The Bull Ride As US–India Sign Trade Deal, Slash Tariffs

For now, the announcement has injected fresh optimism into Dalal Street, marking one of the strongest single-day rallies in recent months and reaffirming the market’s sensitivity to global trade cues.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
stock market positive after US India trade deal
Benchmark indices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington would cut tariffs on Indian imports to 18 percent from the earlier 50 percent Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian equities rallied sharply after the U.S.–India trade agreement cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, boosting investor confidence and driving the Sensex up over 5% and the Nifty nearly 5% at intraday highs.

  • Textile, leather and fisheries stocks—previously hit hard by higher tariffs—saw strong gains, with several counters jumping up to 20% as prospects for U.S.-facing exporters improved.

  • While market participants welcomed the deal as a positive signal that could support fund flows and sentiment, experts cautioned that the impact may be short term, noting that U.S. exports form a relatively small part of India’s $4 trillion economy and sustained gains will depend on fresh long-term investments.

Indian equity markets delivered a blockbuster rally on Tuesday after the United States and India announced a long-awaited trade agreement that will sharply reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, reviving investor confidence and igniting buying across export-heavy sectors.

Benchmark indices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington would cut tariffs on Indian imports to 18 percent from the earlier 50 percent. The move follows months of negotiations and is being seen as a meaningful step toward restoring competitiveness for Indian exporters in the U.S. market.

The Nifty50 jumped 3 percent in early trade, climbing to 25,834.6 points by 12:17 p.m. on February 3, 2026. As optimism built through the session, the rally intensified. The BSE Sensex soared 4,205.27 points, or 5.14 percent, to 85,871.73, while the Nifty vaulted 1,252.8 points, or 4.99 percent, to 26,341.20.

Related Content
Related Content

Textiles, Leather, Fisheries Stage a Comeback

Textile and leather stocks, among the worst hit when tariffs were initially raised, led the sectoral rally, with several counters surging up to 20 percent. These companies have significant exposure to the U.S. market, which contributes nearly 50–70 percent of revenues for many players.

K P R Mill and Garware Technical Fibres hit the upper circuit. Welspun Living jumped 19.85 percent, Vardhman Textiles rose 19.60 percent and Trident climbed 19.52 percent. Raymond Lifestyle advanced 9.56 percent, while Page Industries added 5.31 percent on the BSE.

Leather and footwear stocks also saw strong buying interest. Bhartiya International jumped 10.70 percent, Mayur Uniquoters surged 7.39 percent, Bata India climbed 5 percent and Metro Brands gained 3.96 percent.

Fisheries and allied industries responded positively to the tariff cut announcement. Avanti Feeds surged 20 percent, Apex Frozen Foods rallied 17 percent and Mukka Protein gained 4.6 percent on Tuesday morning.

Expert View: Positive Signal, Not A Silver Bullet

Market experts welcomed the deal but urged caution on expectations.

Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth, said the agreement appears to be struck on “mutually beneficial terms,” noting that the U.S. sought greater access to Indian oil markets while India aimed to secure a stable and influential export partner. “This alignment sends a strong message that could improve fund flows and create a favourable business environment,” Rao said, adding that while valuations still have room to adjust, the deal could create a floor for markets.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities, highlighted that while the reduction of the 25% additional penal tariffs, including those linked to buying Russian oil—and the cut in reciprocal tariffs to 18% are positive, exports to the U.S. form only a small part of India’s $4 trillion economy. “The deal is a short-term boost to sentiment and markets, but one should not expect miracles,” he said, adding that the immediate rally may be driven by short covering, with sustained gains dependent on fresh long-term investments.

For now, the announcement has injected fresh optimism into Dalal Street, marking one of the strongest single-day rallies in recent months and reaffirming the market’s sensitivity to global trade cues.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  3. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  4. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  5. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  3. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes