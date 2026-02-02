Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

This is the first time Novak Djokovic has lost a final in Melbourne after playing 11 times in the Australian Open summit clash. He was initially not the favourite to make it to the final, but he showed some vintage skills against Jannik Sinner in the semifinal and raised the hopes of his fans. Alcaraz though, held his ground and established authority over Djokovic to seal the victory in his favour. Djokovic won the Australian open last time in 2023.