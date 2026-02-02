Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the Australian Open 2026 final
This is his maiden Australian Open title
Check prize money details below
Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme for the first time at Australian Open on Sunday (February 1, 2026), getting the better of an ever-resilient Novak Djokovic in an intense men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. The Spaniard thus claimed his seventh Major title, becoming the youngest man (at 22 years) to complete a career Grand Slam.
This is the first time Novak Djokovic has lost a final in Melbourne after playing 11 times in the Australian Open summit clash. He was initially not the favourite to make it to the final, but he showed some vintage skills against Jannik Sinner in the semifinal and raised the hopes of his fans. Alcaraz though, held his ground and established authority over Djokovic to seal the victory in his favour. Djokovic won the Australian open last time in 2023.
Australian Open 2026 Prize Money For Men's Singles Winner
The total purse for the Australian Open 2026 prize pool is set at USD 75 million, or AUD 111.5 million. It has a 16 percent hike over 2025 edition's prize pool.
The Australian Open 2026 has the second-highest prize purse in Grand Slam history, trailing only the US Open 2025.
Carlos Alcaraz, who won his maiden Australian Open title by beating Novak Djokovic in AO 2026 final, is all set to secure a big prize money. As the men's Singles champion, she will get USD 2,79 million which is AUD 4.15 million.
As runner-up, Novak Djokovic will get USD 1.45 million which is AUD 2,150,000. The winners of the singles events will get 18.57 per cent more than in 2025.
When Is Carlos Alcaraz's Next Grand Slam Appearance?
Carlos Alcaraz will be back in action in the French Open 2026, which is all set to start from May 18. Alcaraz has already proved himself in the clay court as he won the French Open titles in 2024 and 2025. He will look to make a hat-trick this time and will be strong favourite while entering the Grand Slam.