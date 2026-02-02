Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, center, is escorted by security guards the morning after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship, in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, center, is escorted by security guards the morning after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship, in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara