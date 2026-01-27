Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur, Australian Open 2026: Top Seed Powers Into First Melbourne Semi With Straight‑Sets Win

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-2 6-1 to book maiden Australian Open semi-final appearance
World No. 1 will face Alexander Zverev next as he continues his bid to complete the Career Grand Slam
De Minaur’s struggles at this stage continued, with the Australian now 0-7 in grand slam quarter-finals
Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time as he dismantled home hope Alex de Minaur in straight sets.
Top seed Alcaraz is aiming to complete the Career Slam in Melbourne this week, and he marched into the last four in style on Tuesday, seeing off De Minaur 7-5 6-2 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.
Alcaraz, who is hunting his seventh major title, will take on last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.
A nip and tuck opening set saw both players exchange two breaks before Alcaraz finally got on top with a third triumph against his opponent's serve.
But Alcaraz did not look back from there, offering up just two break points – neither of which were taken – as he breezed through sets two and three.
The world number one sealed an emphatic victory with an ace, as his quest to become just the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the clean sweep of the majors rolls on.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz into double figures
Alcaraz will be making his 10th appearance in a grand slam semi-final. He has become the second-youngest man, after his idol Rafael Nadal, to reach double-figures for last-four appearances at the majors.
The 22-year-old is third-youngest man in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals at all four of the slams.
He has now collected 17 wins from 25 matches against top-10 opponents at the majors. It is a tally bettered by only Bjorn Borg (19) and Pete Sampras (18).
De Minaur, meanwhile, has now lost all seven of his grand slam quarter-final matches.