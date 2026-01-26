Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur Australian Open 2026: Know all about the quarterfinal match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

Carlos Alcaraz in action in Australian Open 2026. Photo: AustralianOpen/X
  • Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alex de Minaur in Australian Open 2026 quarterfinal

  • The head-to-head between the two stands at 5-0

  • Alcaraz won on all five previous occasions

World no 1. Carlos Alcaraz will clash with World no 6. Alex de Minaur in what promises to be one of the biggest encounters of the Australian Open 2026. Alcaraz and Minaur will face off in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open eyeing an entry in the semifinal. Alcaraz is currently gunning for a career Grand Slam and is yet to drop a set so far. He will be firm favourites entering the match.

Alcaraz and de Minaur have faced off on five occasions earlier. All five times it is Alcaraz who ended up on the winning side. Alcaraz's last win against de Minaur came at the year-end ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Although de Minaur has showed real promise in the Australian Open so far this year, Alcaraz will not want to slip up in the quarterfinals for a third time.

A timely break during the Christmas and the change of positioning near the baseline has done lot of good for Alex de Minaur. He is not getting pushed back a lot and has been able to impose the aggressive style he wanted to. His returns have levelled up too and he will desperately need it to click while taking on Alcaraz. He is the underdog, but he will have to back himself to change things this time.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The match starts at 2:40 PM IST approx.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.

