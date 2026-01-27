Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz Dominates De Minaur To Move To Semi-Finals
Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals with a straight-sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 win over Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on Tuesday. The first set was tightly contested, with home favourite de Minaur making full use of his blistering pace. However, at 6-5, Alcaraz broke serve and clinched the first set. From then on, top seed Alcaraz raised his level to clinch the second 6-2, before completely overwhelming de Minaur in the third set to win the match. Alcaraz will now face Alexander Zverev in his first semi-final in Melbourne.
