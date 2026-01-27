Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz Dominates De Minaur To Move To Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals with a straight-sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 win over Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on Tuesday. The first set was tightly contested, with home favourite de Minaur making full use of his blistering pace. However, at 6-5, Alcaraz broke serve and clinched the first set. From then on, top seed Alcaraz raised his level to clinch the second 6-2, before completely overwhelming de Minaur in the third set to win the match. Alcaraz will now face Alexander Zverev in his first semi-final in Melbourne.

Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Alex de Minaur of Australia in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open: Alex de Minaur vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain signs autographs after defeating Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain is congratulated by Alex de Minaur, left, of Australia following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Alex de Minaur vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis: Alex de Minaur vs Carlos Alcaraz
Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur
Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a forehand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Alex de Minaur vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur Australian Open
Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Alex de Minaur vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
