AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne
Australian Open 2026 women's singles title winner Elena Rybakina landed her second Grand Slam title with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. The Kazakhstani was seen posing with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on the banks of River Yarra on Sunday, February 1. Rybakina achieved the unthinkable with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over a regular rival who beat her in the final here in 2023. “The heart rate was definitely beating too fast. Even maybe (my) face didn’t show, but inside it was a lot of emotions,” the 26-year-old Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but represents Kazakhstan, said of her calm and clinical finish.
