Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

`Thousands of people took to the streets of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, on Saturday to protest against US President Donald Trump's plant to annex the autonomous Danish territory.
According to local authorities, approximately 4,000 demonstrators participated in the rally, an unusually large turnout for the Arctic island, which has a population of about 56,000. A parallel demonstration was also held in Copenhagen, underscoring opposition to the comments both in Greenland and Denmark.
The protests followed recent statements by President Trump in which he said Washington would acquire Greenland “the easy way or the hard way,” arguing that control of the territory is important for US national security. The remarks have drawn criticism from Greenlandic and Danish officials, who have reiterated that Greenland is not for sale.
Video footage obtained by RT showed a long column of protesters marching through Nuuk toward the US consulate. Demonstrators waved Greenlandic flags and carried placards with slogans such as “Greenland is not for sale” and “We do not want to be Americans.”
Some participants were seen dancing and playing tambourines, a traditional Greenlandic practice often used symbolically to resolve disputes and express unity within the community.
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with authority over most domestic affairs, while Denmark retains control over foreign policy and defense. The island has gained increasing strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its potential natural resources, factors frequently cited in international geopolitical discussions.
Saturday’s demonstration highlighted strong public opposition in Greenland to any suggestion of annexation and reaffirmed calls for respect for the territory’s autonomy and self-determination.
President Trump announced that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on all imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1, reported CNN. He warned that the rate would rise to 25% from June 1 if negotiations over Greenland do not result in an agreement.
The president did not clarify whether these duties would be imposed on top of existing trade tariffs, creating uncertainty for exporters and European governments.