Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

President Trump announced that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on all imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
protests in greenland
According to local authorities, approximately 4,000 demonstrators participated in the rally, an unusually large turnout for the Arctic island, which has a population of about 56,000. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thousands of people, around 4,000 according to authorities, marched in Greenland’s capital Nuuk to protest US President Donald Trump’s plan to annex Greenland, with a similar rally held in Copenhagen.

  • Demonstrators marched toward the US consulate carrying Greenlandic flags and placards reading “Greenland is not for sale” and “We do not want to be Americans,” with footage showing strong public opposition.

  • The protests were triggered by Trump’s comments citing US “national security” needs, as Greenlanders reaffirmed their rejection of any annexation and emphasized the territory’s autonomy and self-determination.

`Thousands of people took to the streets of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, on Saturday to protest against US President Donald Trump's plant to annex the autonomous Danish territory.

According to local authorities, approximately 4,000 demonstrators participated in the rally, an unusually large turnout for the Arctic island, which has a population of about 56,000. A parallel demonstration was also held in Copenhagen, underscoring opposition to the comments both in Greenland and Denmark.

The protests followed recent statements by President Trump in which he said Washington would acquire Greenland “the easy way or the hard way,” arguing that control of the territory is important for US national security. The remarks have drawn criticism from Greenlandic and Danish officials, who have reiterated that Greenland is not for sale.

Video footage obtained by RT showed a long column of protesters marching through Nuuk toward the US consulate. Demonstrators waved Greenlandic flags and carried placards with slogans such as “Greenland is not for sale” and “We do not want to be Americans.”

Related Content
Related Content

Some participants were seen dancing and playing tambourines, a traditional Greenlandic practice often used symbolically to resolve disputes and express unity within the community.

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with authority over most domestic affairs, while Denmark retains control over foreign policy and defense. The island has gained increasing strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its potential natural resources, factors frequently cited in international geopolitical discussions.

Saturday’s demonstration highlighted strong public opposition in Greenland to any suggestion of annexation and reaffirmed calls for respect for the territory’s autonomy and self-determination.

President Trump announced that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on all imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1, reported CNN. He warned that the rate would rise to 25% from June 1 if negotiations over Greenland do not result in an agreement.

The president did not clarify whether these duties would be imposed on top of existing trade tariffs, creating uncertainty for exporters and European governments.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND Bowling First; Arshdeep Replaces Prasidh Krishna

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vishvaraj Jadeja And Aman Mokhade Stars To Watch

  3. West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: AFG Bat First Against WI In Windhoek Sunshine

  4. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

  5. Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo; Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari Advance

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  3. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  4. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  5. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  5. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly