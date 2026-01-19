Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

The United States has once again signalled its desire to acquire Greenland, citing security concerns, though the island’s vast mineral resources are also seem to be reason enough. Against a backdrop of ice-covered landscapes, Greenlanders have taken to the streets, waving flags and holding placards to deliver a clear message: Greenland is not for sale. Despite the pushback, Trump has revived his interest in the island, doubling down with tariff threats and unsettling the NATO alliance.

Photo Webdesk
Hands off Greenland protests-Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen
Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks during a protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-2
A crowd walk to the US consulate to protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-Inuit woman
An Inuit woman sings a national song during a protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
A crowd walks to the US consulate to protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
A crowd walks to the US consulate to protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
People protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-pro- Greenlanders demonstration
People march during a pro- Greenlanders demonstration, in Copenhagen, Denmark. | Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
A cafe worker applauds in support of a protest march against Trump's policy towards Greenland in Nuuk. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
A woman pulls her children on a sled during a protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
People protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
Inuits sing a national song during a protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
A man holds a map of Greenland covered in the American flag crossed out with an X during a protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
A girl shouts during protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
Danish soldiers disembark at the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
US-Greenland Standoff - Hands off Greenland protests-
Danish soldiers disembark at the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland. | Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
