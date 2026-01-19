Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island
The United States has once again signalled its desire to acquire Greenland, citing security concerns, though the island’s vast mineral resources are also seem to be reason enough. Against a backdrop of ice-covered landscapes, Greenlanders have taken to the streets, waving flags and holding placards to deliver a clear message: Greenland is not for sale. Despite the pushback, Trump has revived his interest in the island, doubling down with tariff threats and unsettling the NATO alliance.
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE