Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

Seethakaathi follows the afterlife of an artist, tracing how the legacy of a celebrated stage performer is interpreted and romanticised once he is gone. Sethupathi plays Ayya Aadhimoolam, an ageing theatre actor whose death arrives early in the film, yet whose spirit haunts the entirety of its emotional and intellectual fabric. Sethupathi approaches the role with reflective calm. Ayya is written as a man aware of his contradictions, his ego, his failures and his devotion to art.