Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

On Sethupathi’s 48th birthday today (January 16, 2026), Here are his five best performances that showcased his acting prowess :

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Sethupathi at 48 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Born on 16 January 1978, Vijay Sethupathi turns 48 today, marking a career built on craft, patience and deeply complex character work.

  • His most widely recognised films include Vikram Vedha (2017), 96 (2018), Merry Christmas (2024) Super Deluxe (2019) and many more.

  • This listicle curates five of Sethupathi’s most distinctive performances. 

Vijay Sethupathi’s stardom was never an overnight success story. His journey began humbly, balancing odd jobs and theatre before setting foot onto the big screen. Today he stands among the most respected actors in Indian cinema with a body of work that spans commercial hits and deeply textured independent films. His commitment to complex character work earned him national recognition, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe (2019) and multiple critics’ honours across genres. 

On his 48th birthday, here’s revisiting these five performances that map Sethupathi’s range across intimacy, fear, memory and menace, showing how his control over the craft has quietly altered expectations of acting in Tamil cinema

1. Seethakaathi (Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan, 2018)

A still from Seethakathi (2018)
A still from Seethakathi (2018) Photo: X
info_icon

Seethakaathi follows the afterlife of an artist, tracing how the legacy of a celebrated stage performer is interpreted and romanticised once he is gone. Sethupathi plays Ayya Aadhimoolam, an ageing theatre actor whose death arrives early in the film, yet whose spirit haunts the entirety of its emotional and intellectual fabric. Sethupathi approaches the role with reflective calm. Ayya is written as a man aware of his contradictions, his ego, his failures and his devotion to art. 

2. Super Deluxe (Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja, 2019)

A still from Super Deluxe (2019)
A still from Super Deluxe (2019) Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Super Deluxe interweaves multiple moral fables across Chennai, each confronting desire, faith, shame and social judgment. Sethupathi embodies Shilpa, a transgender woman who returns home after transitioning and is forced to confront a family struggling with her presence. Sethupathi’s Shilpa is lived-in with careful attentiveness to gesture, speech and vulnerability. This film matters because it grants interior life to a character often reduced to symbolism in cinema. 

3. 96 (Director: C. Prem Kumar, 2018)

A still from 96 (2018)
A still from 96 (2018) Photo: X
info_icon

In 96, Sethupathi plays Ram, a travel photographer shaped by an unresolved first love. Sethupathi’s strength here lies in restraint, as he communicates longing through pauses, softened speech and attentive silences. Ram feels real because his performance honours emotional residue and the messiness of a closure never achieved, making intimacy its central language. Many have compared this film to Celine Song’s Past Lives (2023) and for the right reasons.

4. Pizza (Director: Karthik Subbaraj, 2012)

A still from Pizza (2012)
A still from Pizza (2012) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Pizza follows a pizza delivery worker whose routine night spirals into paranoia, deception and apparent supernatural terror. Sethupathi plays Michael Karthikeyan, a young man navigating both a strained relationship and a city that suddenly feels dangerous. The role marked an early assertion of his screen presence. Michael is written as impulsive, flawed and scared; and Sethupathi embraces those textures. 

5. Master (Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj, 2021)

A still from Master (2021)
A still from Master (2021) Photo: X
info_icon

Master stages a conflict between a reformist teacher and a criminal syndicate controlling juvenile institutions. Sethupathi plays Bhavani, a gangster whose authority grows from personal trauma and institutional corruption. Bhavani listens carefully, speaks sparingly and acts decisively. Sethupathi gives the antagonist moral texture—suggesting how power is built from wounded memory and calculated survival. Even within such a commercial framing, his presence remains unsettlingly grounded and gritty.

Dhanush K Raja - Illustration
The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Radha-Richa Partnership Fires Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 182/7

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Vishvaraj Hits 74-Ball Hundred | SAU 280/1 (38)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup: Afghans Stun Proteas By 28 Runs In Opener

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  5. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen’s Defeat Ends India’s Campaign Early

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  2. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  3. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC