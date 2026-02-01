Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cherki Fires City Ahead Early Against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Half Time | TOT 0-2 MCI
The whistle blows on a dominant first half from Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur trail 0-2, with Cherki and Semenyo putting the visitors in full control. Spurs will need a strong second-half response if they’re to turn this around.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 44' GOALLLLLLLL | TOT 0-2 MCI
City strike again! Antoine Semenyo fires a brilliant left-footed shot into the top left corner after a slick assist from Bernardo Silva. Spurs can’t catch a break, Manchester City lead 2-0 just before halftime.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 23' TOT 0-1 MCI
Double drama! Cherki tries to double City’s lead with a sharp left-footed strike from close range, but it’s brilliantly saved. Spurs almost respond immediately as Xavi Simons lets one rip from outside the box, only for the shot to be blocked. End-to-end stuff here in North London.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 11' GOALLLLLL | TOT 0-1 MCI
And just like that, Manchester City strike first! Rayan Cherki slides a beautiful right-footed finish into the bottom left corner after a perfect setup from Erling Haaland. Spurs are stunned, 0-1 and the visitors take the early lead.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick Off!
And we’re off! The first half kicks off here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both sides looking sharp as the ball rolls. Keep your eyes peeled, it’s going to be an action-packed 45 minutes.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info
The Premier League 2025-26 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog as Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City. Stay tuned for all the live updates from North London.