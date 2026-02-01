Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cherki Fires City Ahead Early Against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur team players during a practice session. Photo: X | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of EPL Matchday 24 as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City on Sunday, 1 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs are still winless in the league in 2026 despite a Champions League boost, while City arrive in form after back-to-back 2-0 victories. With Arsenal also keeping a close eye on the title race, a big clash awaits in North London.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Feb 2026, 11:06:54 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Half Time | TOT 0-2 MCI The whistle blows on a dominant first half from Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur trail 0-2, with Cherki and Semenyo putting the visitors in full control. Spurs will need a strong second-half response if they’re to turn this around.

1 Feb 2026, 10:50:19 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 44' GOALLLLLLLL | TOT 0-2 MCI City strike again! Antoine Semenyo fires a brilliant left-footed shot into the top left corner after a slick assist from Bernardo Silva. Spurs can’t catch a break, Manchester City lead 2-0 just before halftime.

1 Feb 2026, 10:49:03 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 23' TOT 0-1 MCI Double drama! Cherki tries to double City’s lead with a sharp left-footed strike from close range, but it’s brilliantly saved. Spurs almost respond immediately as Xavi Simons lets one rip from outside the box, only for the shot to be blocked. End-to-end stuff here in North London.

1 Feb 2026, 10:25:54 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 11' GOALLLLLL | TOT 0-1 MCI And just like that, Manchester City strike first! Rayan Cherki slides a beautiful right-footed finish into the bottom left corner after a perfect setup from Erling Haaland. Spurs are stunned, 0-1 and the visitors take the early lead.

1 Feb 2026, 10:01:28 pm IST Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick Off! And we’re off! The first half kicks off here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both sides looking sharp as the ball rolls. Keep your eyes peeled, it’s going to be an action-packed 45 minutes.

