Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Lakshya Sen arrived in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 in fine form after a dominant 21-10, 21-11 win over Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan in the round of 16, showcasing his pace and attacking prowess. The 24-year-old Indian, seventh seed in the draw, was set to face Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul, a rising 21-year-old who had upset former Olympic medallist Lee Zii Jia to earn his place in the last eight, promising a high-intensity men’s singles clash in Jakarta. However, Teeraratsakul produced a clinical performance in the quarter-final, taking the opening game 21-18 before edging Sen 22-20 in a tightly contested second set to win 2–0 and end the Indian’s run in the tournament. Despite a spirited fightback in the second, Sen couldn’t overturn the deficit as the Thai held his nerve in crucial points to seal the victory and progress to the semi-finals, marking a notable win for the rising star.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jan 2026, 03:05:36 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Welcome! Good Afternoon, readers! Welcome to the start of our live blog for Lakshya Sen’s quarter-final match against Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul. Stay tuned for pre-match updates.

23 Jan 2026, 03:09:32 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Sen 17-18 Teeraratsakul Tight opening set brewing here as Teeraratsakul edges ahead 18–17. Lakshya Sen is right in the contest, trading sharp rallies and staying aggressive as the first game heads into a tense finish.

23 Jan 2026, 03:10:39 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Lakshya Loses Opening Game. Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul takes the opening game 21–18 after a tight finish, edging out Lakshya Sen in a closely fought first set where fine margins made the difference.

23 Jan 2026, 03:27:08 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Thailand Star Dominates Tense moments in the second set as Teeraratsakul edges ahead 11–10, with Lakshya Sen right in the contest after dropping the opening game. Fine margins separating the two as the pressure builds.

23 Jan 2026, 03:37:52 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: What a thrilling set Another tight set unfolding as Teeraratsakul holds a narrow 20–19 edge after taking the opener. Lakshya Sen is pushing hard to force a decider, but the Thai shuttler is just one point away from closing it out.