Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Sen 17-18 Teeraratsakul
Tight opening set brewing here as Teeraratsakul edges ahead 18–17. Lakshya Sen is right in the contest, trading sharp rallies and staying aggressive as the first game heads into a tense finish.
Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Lakshya Loses Opening Game.
Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul takes the opening game 21–18 after a tight finish, edging out Lakshya Sen in a closely fought first set where fine margins made the difference.
Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Thailand Star Dominates
Tense moments in the second set as Teeraratsakul edges ahead 11–10, with Lakshya Sen right in the contest after dropping the opening game. Fine margins separating the two as the pressure builds.
Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: What a thrilling set
Another tight set unfolding as Teeraratsakul holds a narrow 20–19 edge after taking the opener. Lakshya Sen is pushing hard to force a decider, but the Thai shuttler is just one point away from closing it out.
Lakshya Sen Vs Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul LIVE Score: Lakshya Loses
Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul closes it out in straight games, edging Lakshya Sen 22–20 in the second set after taking the opener 21–18. Sen fought hard till the end, but the Thai shuttler held his nerve in the closing points to seal a 2–0 win.
