Epstein Files Link Norway’s Crown Princess To Disgraced Financier As Royal Family Faces Scrutiny

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has come under scrutiny after newly released Epstein files revealed extensive contact with Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014, including personal emails and a stay at his Florida residence.
The crown princess admitted to “poor judgment” and expressed regret over the relationship, even as messages showed she was aware of Epstein’s troubling background; Norway’s prime minister also acknowledged the lapse in judgment.
The revelations come as Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, faces trial on multiple serious charges, prompting renewed debate over the impact on the Norwegian royal family and her future as queen.
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been drawn into a new controversy after her name appeared more than 1,000 times in the recently released Epstein files, revealing extensive contact with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.
The revelations come at a sensitive moment for the Norwegian royal family, as the crown princess’s eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is set to stand trial on Tuesday on multiple criminal charges, including rape.
Norwegian media reported that emails and messages exchanged between Mette-Marit and Epstein were included in the cache of millions of documents made public last week. The correspondence suggests frequent and informal communication over several years.
Asked about the matter, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told reporters that he agreed the crown princess had shown “poor judgment” in her dealings with Epstein. "I am really using her own words. She says she has showed bad judgement. I agree and I think it is worth saying that when I am asked my opinion about this," Stoere said.
Nature Of Contact
According to the released files, Mette-Marit discussed a range of personal topics with Epstein. In one email, she asked whether it would be “inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard” as wallpaper for her 15-year-old son’s computer.
In another exchange, responding to Epstein’s comment that he was on a “wife hunt” in Paris, the crown princess described the French capital as “good for adultery” and added that “Scandis [are] better wife material.”
The files also confirm that Mette-Marit stayed at Epstein’s residence in Florida for four days in 2013.
Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution and was later charged with sex trafficking before his death in a New York jail in 2019.
In a statement sent to AFP by the royal palace, the 52-year-old crown princess acknowledged her error in judgment.
“I showed poor judgment and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing,” she said.
Mette-Marit added that she took responsibility “for not having checked Epstein’s background more closely and not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was.”
However, one message from 2011 shows the crown princess telling Epstein that she had “googled” him and that “it didn’t look too good,” followed by a smiling emoji.
Son’s Criminal Trial Looms
The controversy has intensified scrutiny as Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, prepares to face trial. Høiby, 29, was indicted in August on 38 counts, including rape, abuse in a relationship, acts of violence, transporting 3.5 kilograms of marijuana, and issuing death threats.
Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence. Høiby has denied most of the charges, and the trial is expected to run until mid-March.
Høiby is the crown princess’s son from a previous relationship and holds no royal title or official duties. Nonetheless, the case has cast a shadow over the otherwise popular Norwegian monarchy.
The combined impact of the Epstein revelations and Høiby’s trial has prompted renewed public debate about Mette-Marit’s future role, with at least one Norwegian newspaper questioning whether she will be able to become queen when Crown Prince Haakon ascends the throne.