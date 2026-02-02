Epstein Files Link Norway’s Crown Princess To Disgraced Financier As Royal Family Faces Scrutiny

Norwegian media reported that emails and messages exchanged between Mette-Marit and Epstein were included in the cache of millions of documents made public last week. The correspondence suggests frequent and informal communication over several years.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jeffrey Epstein - Mette-Marit
Mette-Marit discussed a range of personal topics with Epstein. In one email, she asked whether it would be “inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard” as wallpaper for her 15-year-old son’s computer. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has come under scrutiny after newly released Epstein files revealed extensive contact with Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014, including personal emails and a stay at his Florida residence.

  • The crown princess admitted to “poor judgment” and expressed regret over the relationship, even as messages showed she was aware of Epstein’s troubling background; Norway’s prime minister also acknowledged the lapse in judgment.

  • The revelations come as Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, faces trial on multiple serious charges, prompting renewed debate over the impact on the Norwegian royal family and her future as queen.

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been drawn into a new controversy after her name appeared more than 1,000 times in the recently released Epstein files, revealing extensive contact with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.

The revelations come at a sensitive moment for the Norwegian royal family, as the crown princess’s eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, is set to stand trial on Tuesday on multiple criminal charges, including rape.

Norwegian media reported that emails and messages exchanged between Mette-Marit and Epstein were included in the cache of millions of documents made public last week. The correspondence suggests frequent and informal communication over several years.

Asked about the matter, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told reporters that he agreed the crown princess had shown “poor judgment” in her dealings with Epstein. "I am really using her own words. She says she has showed bad judgement. I agree and I think it is worth saying that when I am asked my opinion about this," Stoere said.

Related Content
Related Content

Nature Of Contact

According to the released files, Mette-Marit discussed a range of personal topics with Epstein. In one email, she asked whether it would be “inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard” as wallpaper for her 15-year-old son’s computer.

In another exchange, responding to Epstein’s comment that he was on a “wife hunt” in Paris, the crown princess described the French capital as “good for adultery” and added that “Scandis [are] better wife material.”

The files also confirm that Mette-Marit stayed at Epstein’s residence in Florida for four days in 2013.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution and was later charged with sex trafficking before his death in a New York jail in 2019.

In a statement sent to AFP by the royal palace, the 52-year-old crown princess acknowledged her error in judgment.

“I showed poor judgment and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein. It is simply embarrassing,” she said.

Mette-Marit added that she took responsibility “for not having checked Epstein’s background more closely and not understanding quickly enough what kind of person he was.”

However, one message from 2011 shows the crown princess telling Epstein that she had “googled” him and that “it didn’t look too good,” followed by a smiling emoji.

Son’s Criminal Trial Looms

The controversy has intensified scrutiny as Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, prepares to face trial. Høiby, 29, was indicted in August on 38 counts, including rape, abuse in a relationship, acts of violence, transporting 3.5 kilograms of marijuana, and issuing death threats.

Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence. Høiby has denied most of the charges, and the trial is expected to run until mid-March.

Høiby is the crown princess’s son from a previous relationship and holds no royal title or official duties. Nonetheless, the case has cast a shadow over the otherwise popular Norwegian monarchy.

The combined impact of the Epstein revelations and Høiby’s trial has prompted renewed public debate about Mette-Marit’s future role, with at least one Norwegian newspaper questioning whether she will be able to become queen when Crown Prince Haakon ascends the throne.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes