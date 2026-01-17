Kangana Ranaut Hints At Feud With Hrithik Roshan, Recalling ‘Controversial Legal Notice’: Life Became A Living Hell

Kangana Ranaut has joined the ‘2026 Is The New 2016’ trend and recalled the 'miserable' phase of her life.
Without naming Hrithik Roshan directly, Ranaut referred to receiving a controversial legal notice from a "colleague".
She also called 2016 the best phase of her career.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has joined the ongoing trend of “2016 is the new 2026". In her post, she reflected on her Bollywood career and opened up about the controversial legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan (without mentioning his name). She thanked God that the turbulent phase had now passed.
Kangana Ranaut reflects on her ‘miserable’ phase in 2016
On Saturday, taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a string of throwback pics and asked her followers, "Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly?" and recalled the infamous legal feud between her and Hrithik.
Kangana called 2016 the "inevitable ascent" of her career trajectory, as she delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which made her the "highest-paid actress."
Referring to the legal battle, Ranaut wrote, "But then in January of 2016, one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice, which shook and divided the industry into insiders and outsiders. Success became poisonous, and life became a living hell. Sides were taken, and many more legal battles followed."
"Ten years ago, had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot, and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone a few years down the line, honestly, I would have not been so miserable back then. Thank God it’s not 2016 and we are in 2026," she concluded her post.
About Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's legal battle
To those unaware, in a 2016 interview, Kangana had referred to Hrithik Roshan as her "silly ex". Later, Hrithik, in a tweet, claimed that he was never in a relationship with Kangana.
He sent a legal notice to Ranaut, asking her to apologise for her remark. Following this, the latter sent a counter-notice to Hrithik. This followed leaked emails, cybercrime complaints and forensic investigations, which resulted in a long battle, but finally it ended after the Mumbai Police cybercrime unit submitted a “NIL report”.
Kangana Ranaut's work front
Kangana was last seen in 2025's Emergency, in which she acted, apart from directing and co-producing it. She played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Next up for her is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.