‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’: Story

The story picks up after the events of ‘Haseen Dillruba.’ Rani (played by Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (played by Vikrant Massey) have moved to a new city and are planning to escape to Thailand. The couple decides to live separately but somehow, they manage to live close to each other. Rani, now, lives in a rented house with her landlady and runs a beauty parlour, while Rishu has started coaching students and resides in the same coaching center. But things take a turn when Abhimanyu (played by Sunny Kaushal) falls for Rani. Rani knows about it but she’s too obsessed with Rishu to look towards any other man. However, she decides to marry Abhimanyu when she realizes that Inspector Kishore Jamwal (played by Aditya Srivastava) and Mrityunjay Prasad (played by Jimmy Sheirgill) – Neel’s uncle – are investigating the missing case of Neel and the purported death of Rishu. Police suspect Rishu is still alive, and they set out a force to monitor Rani’s activities. Amidst this, Rani tells Abhimanyu about her past and seeks help from him. But Abhimanyu also hides secrets under his sleeve. With dark secrets and hidden truths, will Rani and Rishu leave the country, or does Rani choose Abhimanyu in the end? These questions form the crux of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.’