'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Review: Taapsee Pannu's Past Catches Up To Her As She Continues Living With Vikrant Massey

The trailer of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is here. Starring Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu, the movie will premiere on Netflix from August 9 onwards.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Taapsee Pannu in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Hasseen Dillruba’ was released in 2021, the romantic thriller made waves because of its plot and the performance of the actors. Now, the sequel of the film is generating buzz among the fans and is in the news. Ahead of the release of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, the makers have released the trailer online and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The 2:41 minute long trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ opens with a voiceover by Inspector Kishore Rawat who mentions that he is glad he is to meet Rani once again. The trailer introduces the audience to Rani and Rishu who are still together, but this time Rani has a new lover, Abhimanyu. As she manages between Rishu and Abhimanyu, her past catches up to her and she comes face to face with her past actions.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ here.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba’, one fan said, “The versatility in Vikrant Massey’s acting is so impeccable. I got really infatuated with his character as Rishu. Too excited to see what Netflix has in store this time for us.” A second fan wrote, “Taapsee Pannu is back after a long time with a totally goosebumps-loaded avatar… eager for this.” A third fan commented, “It is very good to hear Aditya Srivastava’s voice from the half, my heart felt relieved.”

The trailer packs a lot of punch, action, and mystery. From the very beginning, the trailer has enough catchy moments and clues that keep you glued to your seats. Massey’s performance is impeccable, and he is complemented well by Pannu and Kaushal. Add to it, the music in the trailer also sets the tone and keeps the adrenaline rush flowing constantly.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ stars Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, Aditya Srivastava, and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix from August 9 onwards.

