The 2:41 minute long trailer of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ opens with a voiceover by Inspector Kishore Rawat who mentions that he is glad he is to meet Rani once again. The trailer introduces the audience to Rani and Rishu who are still together, but this time Rani has a new lover, Abhimanyu. As she manages between Rishu and Abhimanyu, her past catches up to her and she comes face to face with her past actions.