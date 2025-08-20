Tennis

US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

The US Open 2025 mixed doubles Round of 16 draws saw the pair of Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula continue their dominating run. The top seed dismantled the duo of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, winning 4-2, 4-2, to move to the quarter-finals. Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton pulled off a notable upset against the fourth seeds, Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune, edging them out 4-2, 5-4(2) in a hard-fought match. In other results, the Serbian pair of Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic lost 4-2, 5-3 to Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev. Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison overcame the challenge of Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev, winning 4-0, 5-3.