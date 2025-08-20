Football

Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe Penalty Earns Three Points For Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappé got off to a scoring start in his second season with Real Madrid, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Osasuna in their Spanish league opener Tuesday. Mbappé, the leading scorer in his debut with Madrid last season, converted a 51st-minute penalty kick to give the hosts the victory. A nice run by Mbappé through the right side of the area, followed by a neat cutback move, prompted the foul. The goal gave new coach Xabi Alonso a winning debut in his first full season with the club. The former Madrid player arrived before the Club World Cup to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left to take the Brazil job. Alonso started the match with three of the club’s new signings for the season — left back Álvaro Carreras, right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen. Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono came off the bench to replace Brahim Díaz in the 68th, being loudly cheered by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid match photos
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid players walk off the pitch after the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Franco Mastantuono
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, left, and Osasuna's Abel Bretones fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Ante Budimir
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Osasuna's Ante Budimir, left, and Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action in front of Osasuna's Juan Cruz during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Ante Budimir
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Osasuna's Ante Budimir, left, and Real Madrid's Eder Militao fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Vinicius Junior
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action by Osasuna's Enzo Boyomo during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from a penalty kick during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Kylian Mbappe
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores from a penalty kick during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Ruben Garcia
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Osasuna's Ruben Garcia, left, and Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_coach Xabi Alonso
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso talks to the players during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

Spain Soccer La liga 2025-26 Real Madrid Vs Osasuna in Madrid_Alejandro Catena
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Osasuna | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Osasuna's Alejandro Catena, left, and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe run for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.

