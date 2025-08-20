Real Madrid players walk off the pitch after the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, left, and Osasuna's Abel Bretones fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Osasuna's Ante Budimir, left, and Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action in front of Osasuna's Juan Cruz during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Osasuna's Ante Budimir, left, and Real Madrid's Eder Militao fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action by Osasuna's Enzo Boyomo during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring from a penalty kick during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores from a penalty kick during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Osasuna's Ruben Garcia, left, and Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso talks to the players during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.
Osasuna's Alejandro Catena, left, and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe run for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid, Spain.