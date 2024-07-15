'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey Starrer To Arrive On Netflix On THIS Date

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's teaser was unveiled in February this year. It gave a sneak peek into the sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the film 'Karz' playing in the background. As per the film's press release, Rani (Taapsee) lives in the city of Agra as a paying guest and Rishu (Vikrant) lives under the alias Ravi Varma. The city is facing problems due to heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna river. Rishu and Rani are planning to escape from the cops to live happily ever after. Will they be able to do that? Well, for that you have to wait till August 9.