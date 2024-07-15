'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey Starrer To Arrive On Netflix On THIS Date

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', the sequel to 'Hasseen Dillruba' has got a release date. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer thriller drama is all set to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 9. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's release date was announced with an interesting clip featuring the posters of Taapsee, Vikrant and the new addition, Sunny Kaushal.
'Haseen Dillruba' was released on Netflix in 2021. It was well received by critics and audiences. It also starred Harshvardhan Rane. The sequel was wrapped up in December 2023. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar are the producers.
Netflix India announced the release date of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' with the caption, ''9 August ki Hasseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam 🌹
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix ❤️🔥(sic)''.
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's teaser was unveiled in February this year. It gave a sneak peek into the sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the film 'Karz' playing in the background. As per the film's press release, Rani (Taapsee) lives in the city of Agra as a paying guest and Rishu (Vikrant) lives under the alias Ravi Varma. The city is facing problems due to heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna river. Rishu and Rani are planning to escape from the cops to live happily ever after. Will they be able to do that? Well, for that you have to wait till August 9.
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Sheirgill in a key role.
On the work front, apart from 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the comedy-drama film 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' which also stars Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar. It is written and directed by Arshad Syed.