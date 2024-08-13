South Cinema

'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer

Starring Soori and Anna Ben, the trailer of 'Kottukkali' is here. The PS Vinothraj directorial will be released in cinemas on August 23.

Kottukkali trailer review
Anna Ben in 'Kottukkali' trailer Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After getting screened at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, Soori’s ‘Kottukkali’ is all set to release in cinemas across the country. The makers of the film shared the trailer on social media. The trailer has picked up and has become the talk of the town. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases from the South film industry.

The 2:08 minute-long trailer of ‘Kottukkali’ opens with a shot of shot of rooster tied to a rock. As the trailer progresses, Soori is seen riding a bike with two people riding pillion. The actor is stopped by a cop and that is when he reveals that they are taking the girl to Palamedu because she has been possessed by a spirit. The trailer, then, gives a glimpse of how the girl is taken to the exorcist in an auto-rickshaw along with her family. It also shows how her family tries to appease the spirit with jewellery among other things.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kottukkali’ here.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Kottukkali’, one fan wrote, “Soori sir... Coming forward again and again with his performance.” A second fan said, “Something serious. Love this trailer.” A third fan mentioned, “Vinothraj brother is going to be the most notable director in the next gen. Koozhangal was like a cinematographic and directional marvel with a strong sense of subject and writing. It seems Kottukkaali is a step ahead of it. Hope it reaches all central audiences.”

The trailer of ‘Kottukkali’ has been well edited. There isn’t much dialogue in the trailer which works well to create mystery and suspense. The plot is well concealed as the makers have done a fine job in showing the important elements without revealing much in the trailer. With ambient sounds, the trailer is gripping. The cinematography and the camera work add another layer of finesse. From the looks of it. the movie looks like it will not rely on commercial elements to move the story forward. The attention paid to the plot has the potential to make this movie an intense watch.

Directed by PS Vinothraj, ‘Kottukkali’ stars Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on August 23.

