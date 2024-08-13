'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer

The trailer of ‘Kottukkali’ has been well edited. There isn’t much dialogue in the trailer which works well to create mystery and suspense. The plot is well concealed as the makers have done a fine job in showing the important elements without revealing much in the trailer. With ambient sounds, the trailer is gripping. The cinematography and the camera work add another layer of finesse. From the looks of it. the movie looks like it will not rely on commercial elements to move the story forward. The attention paid to the plot has the potential to make this movie an intense watch.