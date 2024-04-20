'Viduthalai Part 1' Actor Soori Reveals He Could Not Cast His Vote For THIS Reason

As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections has kicked off in multiple states, celebrities who have cast their vote have taken to their social media to flaunt their inked fingers. Celebrities like Chiyaan Vikram, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and Dhanush were spotted going to their polling booths to exercise their rights. Among these celebrities, actor Soori revealed that he was unable to cast his vote as his name was missing from the electoral rolls.
Soori took to his social media to share a video where he narrated his experience. In the video, the actor revealed that his name was missing from the electoral rolls. He added that his wife’s name was in the rolls and she cast her vote. He urged people to exercise their rights and not shy away from voting.
Advertisement
He said, “I came here to exercise my democratic right, as I have been doing for all the elections so far. But this time, I’m told that my name is missing from the rolls. However, my wife’s name is there on the rolls. I came here to exercise my democratic right, and when I am not able to do so, I feel quite bad, quite hurt. I do not know who’s fault or how it happened, but rather than asking others to vote after voting myself, I’ll ask people to vote as someone who could not cast his vote due to circumstances - please cast your vote. I believe I will be able to cast my vote in the next election.”
Advertisement
Take a look at the video posted by Soori on X (formerly known as Twitter) here.
The video has fetched over 6.1K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Really great brother... hats off your effort. Mistakes may happen, but if you accept it, it is very much appreciated...Please be patient…We love you always in theatres.” A second fan said, “Super Anna.” A third fan commented, “Good efforts.”
Soori is known for his roles in films like ‘Viduthalai 1’, ‘Annaatthe’, and ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.’