Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today

South superstar Vikram is one of the most talented and one of the most risk-taking actors in Kollywood. He can be classified under the most admired actors in the country.
On his 58th birthday, here comes five of his best performances.
1. 'Sethu'
Released in the year 1999, this film stays as a best example of actor Vikram's performance. His character as Sethu in the film was so heart touching and proved that none other than Vikram could ace the role.
2. 'Pithamagan'
This film that was released in the year 2003 under the direction of director Bala delivers a fully physical and speechless performance from Vikram. Vikram's performance as Chithan in 'Pithamagan' is a remarkable one in his career.
3. 'Anniyan'
A performance for ages is the best line that could suit the level of effort and the energy of Vikram in this movie. Released in the year 2005, the story of this film was tight and contented and the fights in this movie can be said as the best.
4. 'Raavanan'
Released in the year 2010, this movie can be termed as one of director's Maniratnam's gems. Vikram's performance as Veeraiya where he plays the role of a naxalite who tries to uplift the lives of his tribal group from oppression of the officials and the common people.
5. 'Deiva Thirumagal'
Released in the year 2011, this movie portrayed Vikram in a different role. He plays the role of a dear father who is intellectually disabled who fights for his seven year old daughter, Nila who is under custody to show the world the love of family. Vikram's performance was the talk of the town during it's release and made everyone in the theatre fall for his love towards his daughter.
Which among these films are your favorite? Share with us.